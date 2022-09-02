ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Appeals court finds sufficient evidence for Ryan Carpenter's conviction

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The state's appeals court has affirmed a Connersville man's conspiracy to commit murder conviction.

Ryan J. Carpenter, 32, is serving a 14-year prison sentence in the Putnamville Correctional Facility, according to online Indiana Department of Correction records. Superior Court 1 Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Carpenter to 19 years with five suspended to probation after a Wayne County jury found Carpenter guilty of the Level 2 felony charge.

In his appeal, Carpenter contends that evidence provided during his October 2021 trial was insufficient to convict him. The Indiana Court of Appeals justices disagreed and upheld the conviction.

Carpenter was convicted of conspiring with Larry Blackstock and Bradi Louden to kill a confidential informant scheduled to provide a deposition against Blackstock in a drug-dealing case.

On July 20, a jury convicted Blackstock, 44, on his conspiracy charge, and his sentencing is scheduled Sept. 16. Blackstock is again in the Wayne County Jail after serving a three-year sentence from a conviction in his dealing case.

Louden, 28, has reached a plea agreement in the case charging her with conspiracy. Her plea and sentencing is scheduled Nov. 3. Louden has remained in Wayne County's jail since her Oct. 4, 2018, arrest.

The appeals opinion notes that Carpenter's conviction requires the state prove Carpenter knowingly or intentionally agreed with Blackstock and Louden to kill the informant, then performed an overt act furthering the agreement.

Louden, who was given fentanyl by Blackstock to make sure the informant died from an overdose, testified during trial that Carpenter agreed to drive her to meet the informant then take both to a drug house. Louden said Blackstock instructed Carpenter to inject the informant a second time if the first fentanyl dose did not kill the informant, and Carpenter agreed. Carpenter further agreed to contact Blackstock when the informant was dead, Louden testified.

The trial record also indicates that Carpenter picked Louden up at Blackstock's house, provided Louden syringes and transported Louden, the fentanyl and the syringes to meet the informant at a liquor store. Carpenter and Louden were arrested at the liquor store.

Wayne County Drug Task Force officers had received information about the plot and assisted as the informant set up the meeting.

Carpenter received five years of probation because Todd considered him the least culpable of the three defendants.

