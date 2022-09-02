ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Merchants Bank of Indiana creates mortgage services program

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — Merchants Bank of Indiana has created Bank Credit Union Mortgage Services.

The new service enables smaller banks and credit unions to offer, originate and support mortgage lending services with access to a variety of products, according to a news release.

“Mortgage lending is a service business and is crucial to community banks, credit unions and the communities they serve. It is also cyclical and can require scale,” said Rob Wilson, vice president correspondent sales executive for Merchants Bank of Indiana. “BCU Mortgage Services allows our financial institution partners to keep their customers, maintain customer contact, increase revenue and reduce costs and credit risk. We provide a complimentary online application for originations, all required disclosures, processing and underwriting.”

Merchants Bank has locations in Richmond and Lynn.

Those interested in becoming a BCU Mortgage Services customer can download and complete the application form and return it to the BCU Mortgage Services team at info@bcumortgageservices.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Merchants Bank of Indiana creates mortgage services program

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments

Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria, Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in an advisory opinion released Thursday. Under state law, Rokita said, those decisions can only take Indiana employees and retirees’ financial interests into account. “Woke big businesses are collaborating with their […] The post Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Rokita Moves To Protect Indiana State Employees’ Retirement Funds

Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes. Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
