RICHMOND, Ind. — Merchants Bank of Indiana has created Bank Credit Union Mortgage Services.

The new service enables smaller banks and credit unions to offer, originate and support mortgage lending services with access to a variety of products, according to a news release.

“Mortgage lending is a service business and is crucial to community banks, credit unions and the communities they serve. It is also cyclical and can require scale,” said Rob Wilson, vice president correspondent sales executive for Merchants Bank of Indiana. “BCU Mortgage Services allows our financial institution partners to keep their customers, maintain customer contact, increase revenue and reduce costs and credit risk. We provide a complimentary online application for originations, all required disclosures, processing and underwriting.”

Merchants Bank has locations in Richmond and Lynn.

Those interested in becoming a BCU Mortgage Services customer can download and complete the application form and return it to the BCU Mortgage Services team at info@bcumortgageservices.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Merchants Bank of Indiana creates mortgage services program