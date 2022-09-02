ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Marisol Garcia Wants to Transform Arizona's Teachers Union

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022

A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
thefoothillsfocus.com

Desert Dogs is providing veteran jobs

Desert Veterans started as an idea between two colleagues who saw a way to fill a need. Also known as Desert Dogs, the concept was simple — people need to get rid of their junk and veterans who have a hard time adjusting need work. Why not put them together?
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Frontier Airlines Announces 10 New Routes from PHX

Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Two Valley cities ranked among top 10 best real estate markets

PHOENIX — Two Valley cities were recently ranked among the top 10 places to buy a house in the nation, according to a personal finance website. Gilbert came in at No. 7 and Peoria No. 9 in WalletHub’s comparison of the best real estate markets in that nation.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Governing Board#Business Org
12 News

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle was involved in a north Phoenix collision. The two-vehicle wreck occurred near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
12 News

'10,000 hikers per month': Phoenix's popular Cholla Trail set to reopen after construction

PHOENIX — A new trail route for one of Phoenix's most popular hikes is set to reopen sometime in September, the city said in a recent update. Cholla Trail, which takes hikers around the east side of Camelback Mountain, closed down last November for construction on the new trail route. Part of the reason for the construction seems to be keeping hikers from having to walk on the Cholla Lane roadway to get to the trailhead.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Legacy school stays tight-lipped on campus gun

School officials and Town police remain tight lipped about any forthcoming disciplinary action against a fourth grader who brought a weapon onto the campus of Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek Aug. 24 as Principal Megan Alvarado remains on administrative leave. “I hope you will understand that there is a...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Cutting Edge of Curated Medical Scottsdale

Curated Medical is one of Scottsdale’s most reliable resources for locals seeking cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. But what sets it apart from other med spas? Here, Curated Medical founder and aesthetic nurse practitioner Dr. Katie Mann, DNP, FNP-C, discusses what a client can expect upon walking through her doors and what makes her approach to aesthetics so unique.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record

Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy