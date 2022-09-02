Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Phoenix New Times
Marisol Garcia Wants to Transform Arizona's Teachers Union
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2022
A lot has changed in the workplace during the last few years. Zoom is used more as a noun than a verb. Working from home is now a way of life. Inclusion has become much more than just making sure everyone is invited to after-work happy hour. And living through the pandemic has completely changed the way we do business on a daily basis.
'It is a big problem': Hundreds of Mesa students experience homelessness
MESA, Ariz. — Arizona’s largest school district has hundreds of students currently experiencing homelessness and a team dedicated to making sure those students get help again this year. In the 2021-2022 school year, about 1,100 students were homeless in Mesa Public Schools. So far this year, 389 students...
Phoenix nun celebrates 50 years as school principal at SS. Simon & Jude Catholic School
PHOENIX — At Saints Simon & Jude Cathedral School, not all pillars are made of stone. In fact, their main pillar is an Irish nun, who's been at the helm of the school for a half-century. "I don’t see it as a job," Sister Raphael Quinn. "I see it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix ranked 11th rudest city in the country, according to new study
PHOENIX — We had some stiff competition from cities like Philadelphia, Boston, and NYC, but Phoenix still managed to make the list of rudest cities in America, according to a new study by Preply. We clocked in as the 11th rudest city. But what gives? Why are we so...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Desert Dogs is providing veteran jobs
Desert Veterans started as an idea between two colleagues who saw a way to fill a need. Also known as Desert Dogs, the concept was simple — people need to get rid of their junk and veterans who have a hard time adjusting need work. Why not put them together?
SignalsAZ
Frontier Airlines Announces 10 New Routes from PHX
Phoenix’s fourth largest carrier, Frontier Airlines, announced ten new routes that will begin in the winter season. Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle announced the routes today from the recently re-modernized Terminal 3 along with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien and Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Frontier...
KTAR.com
Two Valley cities ranked among top 10 best real estate markets
PHOENIX — Two Valley cities were recently ranked among the top 10 places to buy a house in the nation, according to a personal finance website. Gilbert came in at No. 7 and Peoria No. 9 in WalletHub’s comparison of the best real estate markets in that nation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies in north Phoenix crash
PHOENIX — A woman died Tuesday morning after her vehicle was involved in a north Phoenix collision. The two-vehicle wreck occurred near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,...
Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions
PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state —, although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
1 dead, 5 rescued after hikers run out of water in extreme Arizona heat
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A hiker died and several others were rescued in the Cave Creek area of Phoenix as temperatures swelled near 110 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a call for...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'10,000 hikers per month': Phoenix's popular Cholla Trail set to reopen after construction
PHOENIX — A new trail route for one of Phoenix's most popular hikes is set to reopen sometime in September, the city said in a recent update. Cholla Trail, which takes hikers around the east side of Camelback Mountain, closed down last November for construction on the new trail route. Part of the reason for the construction seems to be keeping hikers from having to walk on the Cholla Lane roadway to get to the trailhead.
nypressnews.com
As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts
If you’ve been squeezed out of the tight housing market over the past couple of years waiting for the opportunity to buy, you might finally get your chance – and some places are already looking more attractive for buyers. The housing market is beginning to cool and cities...
East Valley Tribune
Legacy school stays tight-lipped on campus gun
School officials and Town police remain tight lipped about any forthcoming disciplinary action against a fourth grader who brought a weapon onto the campus of Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek Aug. 24 as Principal Megan Alvarado remains on administrative leave. “I hope you will understand that there is a...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
fabulousarizona.com
The Cutting Edge of Curated Medical Scottsdale
Curated Medical is one of Scottsdale’s most reliable resources for locals seeking cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. But what sets it apart from other med spas? Here, Curated Medical founder and aesthetic nurse practitioner Dr. Katie Mann, DNP, FNP-C, discusses what a client can expect upon walking through her doors and what makes her approach to aesthetics so unique.
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
AZFamily
Arizona company using new technology to help solve water crisis, address world hunger
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sam and John Bertram want to change the world, and they’re off to a good start. Their tech company OnePointOne is looking to revolutionize global food production by creating a new way to grow fruits and vegetables. “I want to channel whatever power I have...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 2