Local nature conservancy group reports high E. coli levels in Little Falls Branch, Willett Branch streams

Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
bethesdamagazine.com
A year after flooding, no changes planned for stormwater infrastructure at Rock Creek Woods Apartments
Editor’s note: This story is part two of a two-part series examining the Sept. 1, 2021, flooding event at Rock Creek Woods Apartments and Congressional Towers in Rockville. Today’s story focuses on the findings of a consultant’s report prepared for the county that examines the cause of the flooding at Rock Creek Woods. Friday’s story explored how the residents and the management teams of both apartment complexes have handled the flooding aftermath.
bethesdamagazine.com
Italian Bar transports you to Rome via Chevy Chase, D.C.
When the space formerly occupied by a non-chemical dry cleaner became available a few doors down from I’m Eddie Cano in Chevy Chase, D.C., Carolyn and Massimo Papetti, the wife-and-husband owners of that Italian restaurant, checked out the property. The diminutive, narrow space—it’s only 684 square feet—had no rear exit, which meant that D.C. code wouldn’t allow indoor seating. Still, Carolyn was drawn to it and came up with a workaround: a stand-up coffee bar like those common in Massimo’s native Italy, where people stop in for a quick coffee or to socialize with friends or grab a gelato after dinner. (The Papettis met and married in Rome, where Carolyn earned her MBA through St. John’s University, started a company providing custom tours and became a certified sommelier.)
bethesdamagazine.com
Nava Thai Restaurant to close in Wheaton
Nava Thai Restaurant in downtown Wheaton announced Monday evening that it will close Sept. 11. The Fern Street restaurant that specializes in authentic Thai food made the announcement on Instagram and Facebook. Although the comments were turned off on the Instagram post, a few commenters expressed sadness about the closing in the Facebook post.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man arrested for firing gun into air during argument, police say
A Silver Spring man was arrested last week after firing a gun into the air during an argument with a group of neighbors, according to Montgomery County police. At about 8:26 p.m. Aug. 31, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive in Silver Spring. During the investigation, police said they learned there was a “physical altercation between the children of two neighbors” earlier in the day. Later, a woman related to one of the children went to the other family’s home to discuss the fight. The woman was joined by other family members, according to a Tuesday press release from police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man accused of fatally stabbing one, injuring another Saturday night in Rockville
A man has been charged with stabbing a man to death and seriously injuring another man Saturday night in Rockville, Montgomery County police said. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault, police said in a press release on Sunday. Police said Standfield’s hometown was unknown.
