WMUR.com
Plymouth man found shot to death at home 11 years ago; case still unsolved
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A Plymouth man was found shot to death at his home more than 10 years ago and no arrests have been made. Investigators said the body of John Labbe, 54, was found on Sept. 8, 2011, in a workshop on his property on Texas Hill Road.
WMUR.com
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
Newmarket, NH, Man Shot Dead by York County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Newmarket man was fatally shot by a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy during a "disturbance" in a home on Wednesday evening. York County Sheriff William King said officers responded to a "disturbance" at a home on Rosemont Avenue in North Waterboro around 6:50 p.m. and got into a struggle with Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, as they tried to take him into custody.
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
WMTW
Former bus driver from Maine indicted on accusations of stalking, threatening 8-year-old
GREENLAND, N.H. — The former Maine school bus driver accused of cyberstalking a child has been indicted by a federal grand jury. A former bus driver at a New Hampshire school, 39-year-old Michael Chick, allegedly stalked and threatened an 8-year-old boy. He was arrested following a criminal complaint in August.
Police say self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed Polar Beverages warehouse worker, was covered in his blood
A Polar Beverages warehouse worker who underwent emergency surgery and was placed on a breathing tube remains in intensive care after a self-proclaimed MS-13 gang member stabbed him Wednesday at a Polar Beverages warehouse in Auburn. Jairo Martinez Gonzalez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed assault to murder...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
NECN
Kayla Montgomery, Stepmother of Slain Girl, Wanted After Missing Court Date
The stepmother of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery, who is considered dead, didn't appear in court on Thursday, leading authorities to issue a warrant for her arrest. Kayla Montgomery was due in Hillsborough Superior Court at 10 a.m. for a hearing about charges she'd received stolen property, according to...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
NECN
Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVHAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially."I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him."I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed...
WPFO
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WMTW
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
A prison correction officer is on life support after an alleged attack by Shirley prison inmate
An inmate at the MCI-Shirley medium security prison allegedly attacked a correction officer late last month with a 10- to 15-pound weight to the head and the correction officer is now hospitalized and on life support, according to a union representing correction officers. The incident occurred on Aug. 31 and...
WMTW
Reckless driving caused two-car crash in Rollinsford that killed 4, police say
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — Four people died after a crash Sunday night in Rollinsford, police said. The Rollinsford Police Department said they responded to a crash on Portland Avenue near Toll Road at 8:30 p.m Sunday night. Police said a 2014 Subaru Forester crossed into traffic and hit a 2010...
NECN
Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.
