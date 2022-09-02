ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How WNY schools are dealing with staffing shortages

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Many industries are experiencing staffing shortages, including education and support services needed in schools. Our coverage of the teacher shortage in New York State goes back to before the pandemic, and now the need is more far-reaching from classroom teachers, to bus drivers, to bus aides.
WKBW-TV

What Western New York school districts are doing about the bus driver shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As summer comes to an end and school starts back up, school districts across Western New York are dealing with a school bus driver shortage. "The district is anticipating a bus driver shortage to begin the school year," Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District, said.
WIVB

Back to school questions answered with Niagara Falls superintendent

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — With students in the Niagara Falls school district starting Tuesday, News 4 checked in with their superintendent. We asked if the rise of inflation has impacted the districts school lunches. Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls Superintendent, said that inflation has not affected lunches because they have community eligibility. This means, because of the poverty level within the district, all of their students get free lunches. Inflation has affected the Niagara Falls school district in other ways, however. Because of the rise — especially in the price of fuel — they’ve had to increase teachers’ pay.
2 On Your Side

Northtowns to get new Pizza Hut franchise

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Pizza Hut is coming to Tonawanda, part of a plan to return the franchise to the Buffalo market after it left during the pandemic. A representative from Maruti Empire, the Canadian-based franchisor, has confirmed the restaurant has identified a fifth site and continues to work with property management firm Benderson Development.
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
News 4 Buffalo

Woodworking company makes debut in theatre district

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woodworking company made its official debut this weekend in the heart of Buffalo’s historic theater district. Seven One Six Design opened its doors to the public yesterday inside the pierce building on main street – right across from Shea’s theater. Owner Scott Erikson says that this was originally just […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day

Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
localsyr.com

Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
wnypapers.com

City of Buffalo Division of Parks and Recreation announces new hours & fee schedule for 2 indoor pools

The City of Buffalo’s indoor swimming pools will return to their pre-summer hours, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, following a summer of free, extended hours. The city’s Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy pools were open on weekends, and expanded weekday schedules from July 1 through Labor Day in response to the extreme shortage of certified lifeguards, which forced Buffalo’s outdoor swimming and wading pools to remain closed this summer.
wnypapers.com

New school resource officers in Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has recently appointed three new school resource officers (SRO) throughout the county for the upcoming school year. This brings the ranks of the SRO team to five. These deputies are assigned to Newfane Central School District, Niagara BOCES Vocational School, Wilson Central School District, Niagara...
2 On Your Side

Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

