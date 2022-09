The short-term solution to the water problem in Jackson, Miss., has been free drive-thru bottle water pickup sites. But that's an issue for people who have no way to get to the water, like April Williams. Her car's been broken down for a week and it'll likely be another before the part she needs can come in. On Thursday, she was down to half a case of bottled water in an apartment with three adults and two young kids.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO