ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Parole denied for Marcus Fiesel's killer

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152k80_0hg3aEcA00

The man convicted in the 2006 murder of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel has been denied parole, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed Friday.

David Carroll and his wife, Liz Carroll, were both convicted in the 2006 murder of 3-year-old Marcus Fiesel. They were supposed to be caring for the autistic child as his foster parents, but instead restrained him and left him alone in a closet to die, prosecutors said.

David Carroll had a parole hearing in July. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to murder and gross abuse of a corpse and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

"The offender has not demonstrated adequate institutional conduct," the Ohio Parole Board wrote. "The offender lacks insight into his criminal thinking errors and risk factors. There is significant community opposition present in this case."

David Carroll will be eligible for another parole hearing in just less than 10 years.

Prior to his parole hearing, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve both pleaded with the public to send letters asking for David Carroll to remain incarcerated.

“This guy should never get out,” Deters said. “He can make peace with God later.”

Marcus's death shook the region. It prompted policy change at the state level including increased scrutiny and background checks for prospective foster parents.

Prosecutors said Marcus was left in a closet, wrapped in a blanket and tied up with tape for about 30 hours. Deters said the Carrolls could hear him screaming for help as they left the house to attend a family reunion.

Liz Carroll spoke to the news media at the time, pleading with the public to help find her foster son, who she had falsely reported missing. People searched for him for 13 days before Amy Baker, the Carrolls' “live-in girlfriend” confessed, the prosecutors said.

The case was also unique because it spanned much of southwest Ohio. Liz Carroll initially reported that Marcus went missing in Anderson Township in Hamilton County. It was the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office that started an investigation into the case.

Marcus's foster care case was handled by Butler County Children's Services. The case was ultimately tried in Clermont County where the Carrolls lived. David Carroll burned the child's body in an abandoned chimney in Brown County before he and another woman dumped the remains in the Ohio River.

Liz Carroll took her case to trial. A jury convicted her of multiple felonies. She was sentenced to 54 years in prison and is not eligible for parole until 2060, according to the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Deters said it wasn’t until his wife was convicted that he took a plea deal that they were both offered.

David Carroll is currently being held at the Noble Correction Institute in Caldwell, Ohio.

”I struggle to imagine the sheer terror suffered by three-year-old Marcus Fiesel as he was wrapped up, bound with tape, and left to languish alone by his murderers,” Tekulve said. “David Carroll deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. We owe this to Marcus.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Anderson Township, OH
Anderson Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Clermont County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Clermont County, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Fiesel
Person
Joe Deters
Person
David Foster
Person
Liz Carroll
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy