Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Related
Poloncarz: New Bills stadium contract talks are on track despite delays
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — While the Buffalo Bills begin their season in Los Angeles, discussions are still ongoing on the legal agreement for their new home at the stadium complex in Orchard Park. It's a work in progress, as they say, to follow up on the original MOU, or...
Bills Elvis honors Aaron Salter Jr. at tailgate in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A massive tailgate in Lockport is honoring Aaron Salter Jr., who was from Lockport and died in the May 14 mass shooting at Tops on Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue. On Thursday, 2 On Your Side talked with the person who organized the tailgate and he’s a familiar...
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with first franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
Blackjack dealer, 2 players arraigned for gaming fraud at Buffalo casino
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former blackjack dealer and two others were arraigned on gaming fraud chargers in Buffalo City Court on Thursday. Emily M. Torres, 20, of Lackawanna and Mark M. Watson, Jr., 28, of Buffalo were arraigned in court on one count of gaming fraud in the first degree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara Falls students head back-to-school
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, the start of this school year looked relatively normal for staff and students. "It's amazing. It's exciting to see everyone come back to school in what seems like a normal school year," says Hyde Park Elementary School Principal Diane Bianco.
School supply giveaway happening on first day of school
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Northtown Toyota dealership and Kids in Need Foundation (KINF) are partnering up to have a school supply giveaway for students at North Buffalo charter school. It will be a bookbag giveaway happening at King Center Charter School on Newburg Avenue for students at the...
Seneca Nation to build homes in Collins
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Collins. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
The Yocums bought a childcare center in March 2020, now they're adding two more
AMHERST, N.Y. — Faith and Brian Yocum purchased a child care center in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit. Since then, they’ve kept Little People’s Park Day Care Center at 2153 Niagara Falls Blvd. in business and are ready to add two more sites – the Bridge Early Childhood Center at 351 Main St., Tonawanda, and the Early Childhood Kindness Center-Amherst, 785 Millersport Highway, Amherst.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweet Home Schools having first ever job fair Saturday
AMHERST, N.Y. — Looking for a new job or to change careers? A Western New York school district will be hosting a job fair at the start of this school year. Sweet Home will be having its first-ever job fair Saturday. It will take place at their new Sweet...
12 Gates heads to Ellicottville for second location
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — 12 Gates Brewing Co., based in Williamsville, will open its second location in the area. The site is at 14 Washington St. in Ellicottville, which Ratchet Hatchet will vacate in preparation for a reopening at a new site next spring. The opening will mark the second...
Bills Mafia packs tailgate in scorching Southern California heat
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Typically Buffalo Bills fans are used to tailgating in the cold and snow — even a winter storm can't keep them away — but it was the complete hot and steamy opposite Thursday afternoon in Inglewood. Roughly 2,700 people packed the parking lot in...
Common council approves installation of LED streetlights
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has passed a resolution to support the installation of LED lights in the city's streetlight system. The department of public works will look into buying streetlights from National Grid and converting the entire system to LED technology. “The purchase of the streetlight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Catholic Health names new president for Mercy Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has made a strategic shift in leadership, tapping Martin Boryszak as the new president of Mercy Hospital. Boryszak, who will continue to serve as senior vice president of acute care services for the entire Catholic Health System, previously served as president from 2017 to 2019 at Sisters of Charity Hospital and was responsible for integrating the St. Joseph’s Campus into a second campus for the hospital.
Bills Mafia gathered on Chippewa Street for return of NFL season with high expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time this season Bills Mafia was back, as 1,500 Buffalo faithful gathered on Chippewa Street for live music, cornhole, chicken wings and a sense of community with the Bill’s Chippewa Block Party returning for the third straight season. “There's ups and downs...
Mayor Brown encouraged by back-to-school events held across Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the majority of school children returning to class this week, Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that he was encouraged by the series of back-to-school events to help everyone get ready. Last week Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs welcomed more than 2,000 people for...
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
Council expresses concern on reducing lanes on Buffalo streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you drive or bike in the city of Buffalo, no doubt you've seen street changes. Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said he's concerned about some main streets going to one lane when the city is growing. On Forest Avenue, it's been reduced to one...
'Absolutely nothing' new with Bills Mafia trademark developments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills filed a trademark for "Bills Mafia." On Oct. 12, 2020. Why it became a topic of conversation on social media ahead of the Bills opener against the Rams on Sept. 8 remains a mystery. But the fact remains, it's old news. "Absolutely nothing...
2 splash pads to remain open in Buffalo for an extra week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that two of the city's splash pads will not close on Labor Day but will remain open for an extra week. Mayor Brown said the splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open an extra week beyond the traditional Labor Day closing date.
Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1