BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has made a strategic shift in leadership, tapping Martin Boryszak as the new president of Mercy Hospital. Boryszak, who will continue to serve as senior vice president of acute care services for the entire Catholic Health System, previously served as president from 2017 to 2019 at Sisters of Charity Hospital and was responsible for integrating the St. Joseph’s Campus into a second campus for the hospital.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO