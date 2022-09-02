ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY
Niagara Falls students head back-to-school

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, the start of this school year looked relatively normal for staff and students. "It's amazing. It's exciting to see everyone come back to school in what seems like a normal school year," says Hyde Park Elementary School Principal Diane Bianco.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Seneca Nation to build homes in Collins

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Collins. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
COLLINS, NY
The Yocums bought a childcare center in March 2020, now they're adding two more

AMHERST, N.Y. — Faith and Brian Yocum purchased a child care center in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit. Since then, they’ve kept Little People’s Park Day Care Center at 2153 Niagara Falls Blvd. in business and are ready to add two more sites – the Bridge Early Childhood Center at 351 Main St., Tonawanda, and the Early Childhood Kindness Center-Amherst, 785 Millersport Highway, Amherst.
AMHERST, NY
Common council approves installation of LED streetlights

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council has passed a resolution to support the installation of LED lights in the city's streetlight system. The department of public works will look into buying streetlights from National Grid and converting the entire system to LED technology. “The purchase of the streetlight...
BUFFALO, NY
Catholic Health names new president for Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has made a strategic shift in leadership, tapping Martin Boryszak as the new president of Mercy Hospital. Boryszak, who will continue to serve as senior vice president of acute care services for the entire Catholic Health System, previously served as president from 2017 to 2019 at Sisters of Charity Hospital and was responsible for integrating the St. Joseph’s Campus into a second campus for the hospital.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
2 splash pads to remain open in Buffalo for an extra week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that two of the city's splash pads will not close on Labor Day but will remain open for an extra week. Mayor Brown said the splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open an extra week beyond the traditional Labor Day closing date.
BUFFALO, NY
Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
