El Paso, TX

Third case of West Nile virus confirmed in El Paso

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
The city of El Paso Department of Public Health reported a third confirmed case of West Nile virus in the community.

A man is his late 70s with no underlying medical conditions was confirmed to have contracted the central nervous system West Nile virus disease and is recovering at home.

”We continue to stress that even though our weather is cooling down, we are seeing more rainy weather and there is no reason to think that mosquitoes are no longer a threat,” City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza warned. “If we don’t protect ourselves from mosquito bites, we will continue to see the number of cases increase.”

Human infection is the result of bites from infected mosquitoes, which become infected when they feed on infected birds that circulate the virus in their blood. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands.

Eight out of 10 people infected with the virus will not develop symptoms, according to a news release from the city of El Paso. However, 1 in 5 people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness with a fever, body aches, joint pain, headache or a rash. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system and about 1 out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

People older than 60 are at the highest risk of serious illness, as are those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. People who have received organ transplants also are at high risk.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites

Officials say the best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to practice “The Four D’s”:

DEET – Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone outdoors. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.

Dress – When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing, so it’s recommended to spray your clothes with repellent.

Dusk and dawn – Although mosquitoes associated with West Nile can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Drain – Reduce the number of mosquitoes around and outside a home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths regularly. Don’t forget to change pet’s water bowl daily.

People can mosquito-proof homes by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out. Residents can report standing water and mosquito breeding by calling 915-212-6000.

For more information and tips, visit EPHealth.com under the Emergency Preparedness Be Climate Ready tab.

#West Nile Virus#Organ Transplants#Insect Repellents#Birds#Diseases#General Health
