QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Atticus spends most of his time outside munching on grass but will come over for a snuggle now and again. True to his breed, this 6-year-old hound dog has a prey drive. He is required to go into a home with no other animals and children 12+. He’s quite the laid-back gentleman when in a calm environment and is sure to sing you the songs of his people when you first stop in to say hello. Think he could be the one? Come meet him today!

MILAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO