WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
wfmd.com
wcyb.com
19-year-old Jaiden Carter dies after shooting during police undercover drug operation
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7NEWS) — A 19-year-old man has died following a police-involved shooting during an undercover drug operation in Prince William County on the night of Thursday, Sept. 1. According to information released by Prince William County Police Monday, one of the men shot during the multi-agency task force...
Morgan Messenger
Martinsburg man charged with murder in Monday stabbing death
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Martinsburg resident with murder in the stabbing death of a local man who intervened in a domestic incident in the early hours of Monday, September 5. Gabriel J. Cardwell, 21, of Burdette Drive in Martinsburg has been arrested and jailed on...
20-year-old arrested in Newport News, accused of assaulting, abducting missing Leesburg teen
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Newport News accused of abducting and assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Frederick woman sentenced for beating elderly woman to death with a rolling pin
A has judge sentenced a Frederick caretaker to more than three decades behind bars for the grizzly murder of an elderly woman. The sentence comes nearly two years after the woman confessed to police, and months after she pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge.. Back in 2020, Maria Vazquez-Mebo,...
mocoshow.com
Update: Adult Male Arrested and Charged With First-Degree Murder in Connection With Rockville Stabbings
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 31-year-old Scorpio Alexander Standfield (unknown address) with two separate stabbings; one a homicide, that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, on Hungerford Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 9:55 p.m., Rockville City...
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
Police in Carrol County Seek Witnesses to Dollar General Fire
CARROLL COUNTY, MD – Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into a...
WUSA
Woman escapes abduction attempt in Fairfax County
Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
'We have to have accountability from parents': Prince George's Co. police chief on youth violence after 7-Eleven shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that it will take more than his department to curb a trend of violent crime among teenagers in the county. His statement comes just a day after a 15-year-old 7-Eleven employee was shot and killed at...
WTOP
Frederick Co. deputies arrest, charge man who shot fireworks at people
A man who fled police early Saturday morning after shooting fireworks at a crowd of people and a home in Frederick County, Maryland, is facing over a dozen charges, deputies say. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were originally dispatched for a hit-and-run crash and possible armed...
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
fox5dc.com
78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home. Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina. The...
fox5dc.com
Inmates speak with FOX 5 about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County
Inmates speak out about alleged 'illegal detention' in Prince George's County. Nine current and former inmates sued Prince George's County in July claiming hundreds of people are being illegally jailed, violating the constitution. Now, FOX 5 is speaking with the plaintiffs. FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow has the story.
