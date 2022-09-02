ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Jeannette Dorothy Pouliot

By Harrington Funeral Home
 4 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Jeannette Dorothy Pouliot, 79, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Manchester, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Dorothy LaCroix.

Jeannette worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in healthcare prior to retirement and was a hardworking person all of her life. She was a strong-willed, courageous lady, which gave her the will to battle her lengthy illness. She enjoyed casino cruises and loved dressing up her four-legged children, Buddy and Bonnie, whom she loved.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy LaCroix; husband and father of her children, Reginald Caswell; husband, Robert Joseph Pouliot; daughters, Karen Polar and Nancy Belanger; and several brothers and sisters.

Jeannette is survived by her children, Rick Caswell (Kathy) of Hamlet, Pamela Burbank (Randy), Julie Caswell (Kevin Amor), Diana Caswell, Sharon Beckemyer (Samuel), Sandra Alicea, and Brian Caswell, all of Manchester, New Hampshire; 27 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Harrington Funeral Home, Hamlet, with Pastor Marvin Taylor officiating. The family will greet guests immediately following the service.

A private burial will be held at Sandhills State Veteran’s Cemetery, Spring Lake.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Pouliot family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

