Graduate School Degree Dash returns at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, UW-Madison’s Graduate School Degree Dash returned Friday for its fifth running.

The free event helps kick off the semester for graduate students, faculty members and staff. Participants could choose from the 5.07-mile Doctoral Derby or the 1.94-mile Master’s Mile. Race distances are based on the approximate number of years to get a degree.

The goal of the event is, “to bring them together at the end of new graduate student week activities, provide an opportunity for people — students, staff, faculty — to meet new people and get out of the classroom, get out of the library and see the great surroundings we have,” graduate school dean William Karpus said.

The race is timed but non-competitive. All finishers get a diploma at the finish line.

The event grew from 600 participants in 2016 to 700 by 2019.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.