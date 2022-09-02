After a flurry of summer events, the time has come to update the Kentucky Class of 2023 rankings. The top five includes two Kentucky commits, an Eastern Kentucky commit, a Louisville commit, and a Troy commit. This class features a multitude of many other talented players who will continue their careers next year in college. There is also the possibility of a few of these young men garnering some MLB interest next spring.

