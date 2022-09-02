Read full article on original website
Former UK Football Coach Guy Morriss passes away at 71
Former UK Football Coach Guy Morriss has passed away at age 71. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017.
Kentucky backup RB Ramon Jefferson to miss extended time
Kentucky's deep running backs room has suddenly become very thin. Not only will the Wildcats be without starting running back Chris Rodriguez at Florida Saturday, they will also be without backup, FCS All-American and Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson. Head coach Mark Stoops said Jefferson, who carried the ball...
prepbaseballreport.com
Updated Kentucky Class of 2023 Rankings
After a flurry of summer events, the time has come to update the Kentucky Class of 2023 rankings. The top five includes two Kentucky commits, an Eastern Kentucky commit, a Louisville commit, and a Troy commit. This class features a multitude of many other talented players who will continue their careers next year in college. There is also the possibility of a few of these young men garnering some MLB interest next spring.
nationofblue.com
John Calipari says it’s time to unveil new home uniforms
After five years of the same look, John Calipari is ready to show off Kentucky’s new home basketball uniforms. Calipari hinted on social media that he plans to unveil the new uniforms on Tuesday. Is it time to bury the checkerboard uniforms or will it be more of the...
harlanenterprise.net
Stoops ties Bryant, Cats topple Miami in opener
Mark Stoops is one win away from becoming Kentucky’s all-time winningest football coach. A decade after the No. 20 Wildcats defeated Miami of Ohio to give Stoops his first victory as a collegiate head coach, Kentucky knocked off the Redhawks again 37-13 on Saturday night, tying Stoops with the late Paul “Bear” Bryant in career wins with 60. He can surpass the record with a victory at Florida next week.
gobigbluecountry.com
Changes to the Kentucky Football Depth Chart Entering Florida Matchup
Kentucky travels to Gainesville this week for the SEC opener of the 2022 season, where the Wildcats will battle Florida in the Swamp. Kentucky picked up a 37-13 win vs. Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, but they face a tough test vs. the Gators in Week 2. Florida defeated No. 7 Utah 29-26 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last week, getting the Billy Napier era off to a winning start.
Kentucky Opens as Underdog Against Florida
No.20 Kentucky got off to a slow start against Miami (OH) on Saturday before pushing towards a 37-10 victory over the RedHawks. Now, Kentucky has to focus on a pivotal matchup against a Florida team that stole the show on Saturday night by taking down No.7 Utah in the Swamp. This matchup will ...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Center member reflects on his journey to recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — September is National Recovery Month. The Hope Center and its facilities in Lexington help men and women who are dealing with addiction, homelessness, food insecurity and or mental health needs. In just one year, Dietrich Stanford became one example of how the Hope Center’s addiction recovery...
wdrb.com
Homes washed off foundations as floodwaters sweep through Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night. Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour. Alvin...
WTVQ
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white ball winning...
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
foxlexington.com
2-year interstate widening project begins in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced that work will commence this week for the interstate project in Lexington. This roadwork will be located at the I 64/I 75, widening between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The anticipated completion date, according to officials, is slated for November 1, 2024.
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A flood watch up for the commonwealth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! We continue our First Alert Weather Day as slow-moving showers and storms are likely to continue. A flood watch is up that will go until late Monday evening. Let’s get to it! Starting off this morning we are seeing some scattered showers...
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
