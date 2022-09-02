Read full article on original website
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
WTVM
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
CPD: Victim attacked by 4 women in incident near Hollywood Connection and Cicis Pizza
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing more details about an incident that lead to everyone being asked to leave the AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theatre connected to the Hollywood Connection on Saturday night. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with multiple police units responding to the scene in […]
WTVM
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
WTVM
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Soon as I get undressed and laid down, all I hear was pow, it sounded like a 40, and all I heard was pow, pow, pow,” says Deon Jackson. Deon Jackson says hearing gunshots near where he lives isn’t uncommon. “Only time you...
WTVM
Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a south Columbus shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead. Police say the shooting occurred Sept. 3 on Kings Mountain Court. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Janleyon Langley was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead...
CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court
Editors note: The Columbus Police Department corrected the spelling of the victim’s name from Janleyon Langley to Jaelon Langley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan […]
Burnt popcorn leads to evacuation of Columbus Government Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Sept. 6, the Columbus Government Center was evacuated after people noticed after a ‘smoke smell’ localized to the 6th floor. Division Chief of Columbus Fire John Shull shares with WRBL fire investigators were sent to investigate the smell. Shull says no live fire was found in the building; however, a […]
Opelika Police recover 19 stolen guns, searching for pawn shop thieves
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika searching for burglary suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from Colorvision Furniture and Pawn along Pepperell Parkway early Monday morning. Police got into a car chase and than a foot chase with the suspects. Officers recovered the vehicle and 19 stolen guns. Right now, they are working on […]
Heavy Police presence, theatre cleared at Hollywood Connection
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence is on the scene at Hollywood Connection in North Columbus, where large crowds are gathering. A witness who was in the AMC Classic Ritz 13 theatre at the time of the incident says the movie was paused and folks were told to exit the theatre. A News […]
LaGrange Police: Missing woman located
UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
WTVM
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
WTVM
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
WALB 10
Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few...
Emergency crew responding to possible sulfur dioxide leak Phenix City waste water treatment plant
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Emergency crews from Phenix City and Columbus are on the scene of what is believed to be a potential sulfur dioxide leak at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant on State Docks Road. One of the first responder on scene tells WRBL they are sending a team into the […]
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
WTVM
Two teens dead, one still injured after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was playing the video game, and all I heard was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and then I hear another pop,” says one woman who lives on Drake Street near Torch Hill Road. Shots were fired around 11:30 Wednesday night in this neighborhood near torch hill road.
Columbus Police warning about mail theft scheme stealing account information
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is warning residents about a fraud scheme involving mail theft affecting the area. According to police, thieves have been caught on camera stealing checks from U.S. Post Office blue boxes. They are then using the account numbers and routing numbers from the stolen checks to create counterfeit […]
Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
WTVM
Victims ID’d in late-night shooting on Torch Hill Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting that left two people dead and one injured in Eagle Trace Apartments in Columbus. The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Torch Hill Road, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
