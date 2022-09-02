ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 24-year family tradition of serving gumbo and comfort food continues with this Broussard restaurant

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Tim's Kitchen in Broussard brings to life everything you love about comfort food. The restaurant is popular with both locals and tourists for its gumbo, seafood and plate lunches. Owned by father and son duo Timothy Sharlow Sr. and Timothy Sharlow Jr., Tim's Kitchen pays homage to their love for family, community, and good food.

But this restaurant isn't the first one in the family. If you lived in Lafayette Parish during the 80s, 90s, or early 2000s you likely heard of Ruby's Restaurant, which was owned by Tim Sharlow Sr.'s mom. Ruby's served the community for almost 25 years and was known for its made-with-love home cooking.

After it closed in 2013, the presence of this beloved eatery was missed. Now her son and grandson have picked up the reigns continuing the essence of the restaurant with some new twists.

"I'm a proud father of three," Sharlow Jr. explains. "I was able to raise my two girls in Ruby's Restaurant. It taught them how to interact with people, how to be vocal, and who is in their community. Those life skills are priceless and I'm glad to do the same for my son. The customers love him and he loves talking to the tables, that is why I do it."

When Sharlow Jr. was growing up one of his first jobs was working with his dad and his grandmother at Ruby's. When he had an opportunity to own his own restaurant, he opened Tim's Kitchen in October 2018. Sharlow Jr. says the community support has been there since the first day. Customers who missed the taste of Ruby's food quickly became regulars and helped spread the word about what the restaurant offered.

This love continued and even grew during the lockdowns of 2020 and 21. Across Acadiana, there was a major push to support local shops and restaurants. Tim's Kitchen felt blessed to receive this outpouring of love.

"There was a moment where everything had come to a standstill," he says. "We followed all the rules by the fire marshal and started doing delivery and curbside pick up. Then the trend 'support local' started happening and people were tagging us. From that point, we would see cars lined up every day coming out to buy lunch and it helped keep us going. I also made sure to support my fellow restaurants visiting at least one a week and telling my customers to do the same."

For the owners, the restaurant is not a means to get rich but to enrich the community with food they love dearly. The menu's staple items are chicken and sausage gumbo, chicken fried steak, and baked chicken. Throughout the week you will find different plate lunch specials with shrimp stew, fried catfish, hamburger steak, and BBQ being some of the most popular. If you are a gumbo critic Tim's Kitchen welcomes you to try theirs, offering a nostalgic flavor journey for all. They also offer a variety of cakes, including strawberry and carrot, to finish the meal.

Tim's Kitchen is putting a fresh spin on a generational favorite with hopes to please all. You may even find Miss Ruby visiting throughout the week. They are located at 1000 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard. For daily menu and updates visit www.facebook.com/timskitcheninbroussard or www.instagram.com/_timskitchen.

Connect with WaTeasa Freeman by email at wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasafTikTok @theadvertisereats

