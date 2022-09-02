Koz's Mini Bowl owner selling building, ready for new challenge

The owner of Koz's Mini Bowl in Milwaukee has put the iconic business on the market for $499,000.

Justin Kosakoski, the owner, said that nothing is wrong with business. In fact, he said he is "guaranteed business for the next 10 years." However, he said he is ready for a new challenge.

"I am pretty much ready for my next step of life, you know. I’ve been doing this for 20 years since I was 18 years old, and I still love it. I mean business is great. I got guaranteed business for the next 10 years. I'm kind of - just want to step out and live a quieter life," he said.

James Groh The iconic mini bowling lanes of Koz's Mini Bowl.

Kosakoski has been running the bar for the past 20 years. His father purchased the building at 2078 S. 7th St. in 1978. The building is listed by @properties .

“I tell people jokingly I was born in lane three, conceived on the pool table," he said.

James Groh Koz's Mini Bowl on 2076 S. 7th St. has been in business since 1978.

He hopes that whoever buys the property will honor the tradition of mini bowling and hospitality that Koz's has been known for.

"The city is deserving of this to be ever-long lasting and to continue on," he said.

He plans on waiting for the right buyer to honor the legacy; rather than selling to the first person who makes an offer.

Koz's was named one of the top dive bars in the country by Thrillist .

On June 17, Kosakoski was charged with possession of 2,417 grams of marijuana and intent to sell, according to the criminal complaint. Police said he was selling marijuana out of his home, which is above Koz's Mini Bowl. When asked if there was any connection between the sale of the building and his pending trial, he declined to comment.

