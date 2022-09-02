Read full article on original website
Nathan Redmond opts to join Besiktas
Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is closing in on a move to Besiktas prior to Turkey's transfer deadline, 90min understands.
Konrad Laimer insists Premier League is 'not a must' amid Liverpool links
Konrad Laimer has said he will consider his future more carefully than solely focus on moving to the Premier League amid Liverpool transfer links.
Lee Mason not selected as VAR for Premier League fixtures after Newcastle error
Lee Mason has not been named as a video assistant referee for any of this weekend's Premier League fixtures after he controversially disallowed a Newcastle United goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Brenden Aaronson highlighted for praise by Thomas Frank despite Leeds United loss
Leeds United may have been on the end of a 5-2 thrashing, but United States international Brenden Aaronson still managed to make his mark against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
When Juventus expect Paul Pogba to return from knee injury
Massimiliano Allegri expects Paul Pogba to return from his knee injury after the World Cup.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues lose Champions League opener
Player ratings from Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea in the Champions League.
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Armando Broja reacts to new Chelsea contract & Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang competition
Armando Broja admits he is looking forward to competing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea.
Wolves give trial to Diego Costa amid striker crisis
Wolves will give free agent striker Diego Costa a trial amid their injury crisis up front. Sasa Kalajdzic has an ACL injury while Raul Jimenez continues to struggle for fitness.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Marseille - Champions League
How Tottenham could line up against Marseille in the Champions League.
Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target
Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Man Utd defeat; Martinelli VAR call; Arsenal injuries
Mikel Arteta spoke to the press after seeing his Arsneal side lose 3-1 at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
Nuno Tavares: Arsenal loanee admits he wanted option to buy in Marseille deal
Nuno Tavares admits he wanted Marseille to have the option to buy him permanently from Arsenal.
Erik ten Hag on whether Man Utd could launch Premier League title challenge
Erik ten Hag has cooled talk of a Premier League title challenge for Man Utd after their 3-1 win over Arsenal.
Reece James close to signing new Chelsea contract
Reece James is close to finalising a new long-term Chelsea contract.
Juventus predicted lineup vs PSG - Champions League
Predicting the Juventus line to face PSG in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Barcelona confident of securing world record Keira Walsh transfer
Barcelona are confident over the transfer for England & Man City midfielder Keira Walsh and will pay a world record fee if successful.
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante left out of Chelsea squad to face Zagreb
Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante have been left out of the Chelsea squad to face Zagreb.
