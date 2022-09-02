Read full article on original website
Juvenile Shot in Local Motel Room
An altercation in a Far North Dallas motel room on Sunday reportedly led to a young girl being shot. Police said the incident happened just after midnight on September 4 at the Red Roof Inn located in the 13600 block of North Central Expressway. Detectives said an argument broke out...
Shooting at Irving Mall being investigated by police
IRVING, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at Irving Mall Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 4 p.m., and officers are on scene. No victims or suspects have been found by police. Shell casings were found near the food court, police said. No further details have been released...
Video shows gunman firing shots inside Irving Mall
Irving police are searching for the man who opened fire inside the Irving Mall on Sunday. They released disturbing video that shows him set down an infant car seat to pull out a gun.
Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment
A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago. But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship. Gonzales was sentenced to...
Deep Ellum shooting: Police release photos of suspects in shooting that killed 20-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas Police released new photos of suspects in a deadly shooting in Deep Ellum. 20-year-old Aareon Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Malcom X Boulevard and Commerce Street just after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined the actual shooting happened on Clover Street near Crowdus Street,...
Suspects Arrested After Fort Worth Police Chase
Two people, a male and a female, were arrested in Haltom City after a Fort Worth police chase led to a crash on the morning of July 30. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announced the incident in a news conference later that day, explaining that the chase began after the department was alerted about a stolen vehicle by a license plate camera around 10:48 a.m. Officers had found the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but say the driver drove off.
Disturbing Abuse Allegations Revealed After Collin County Couple's Indictment
A couple in Collin County has been indicted, accused of abusing women. It happened in a mobile home on Park Drive in Wylie where Alicia and Joseph Calderon live with their kids, according to an arrest warrant by the Collin County Sheriff's Office. In February, an arrest warrant says officers...
Gainesville man accused of murdering father
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police arrested a man Saturday morning at the crime scene where he allegedly murdered his father. When police were called out to a parking lot on South Weaver Street, they arrived to find 44-year-old Mark Gaffney laying on the ground- still alive but not moving, according to a press release.
One Shot At Party In Commerce
Hunt County deputies received a 911 call about a disturbance at a party in the 5800 block of Hwy 11 in Commerce where shots had been fired and one person had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was flown to a trauma center in undisclosed condition. At last report there not been arrest and the investigation is continuing.
Fight in parking lot leads to deadly shooting in southwestern Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at a Dallas apartment complex. According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road. When they got there, officers said they found 25-year-old Juan Romero shot in an apartment.
Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical
On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
Dallas Attorney Mark Melton Works to Confirm Forgery Claim in Client's Eviction Case
Clerks in a Dallas County justice of the peace court offered testimony supporting a local attorney's claim that someone faked a letter purportedly notifying a defendant of a change in a hearing date in her eviction case. Chantel Hardaway, a single mother of seven, said she didn’t know about the...
Collin County couple indicted for abusing two women
A husband and wife from rural Collin County have been indicted for abusing two women, one an elderly woman and the other a woman with a reduced mental capacity.
Gunman walks up to cruiser, fires shotgun at Texas officer's head
SACHSE, Texas — A person with shotgun walked up to a parked police car northeast of Dallas and fired a shotgun at an officer’s head early Friday. A second officer in the car fired back, wounding the gunman. The two police officers in the small city of Sachse...
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19 year old
A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
Second Youth Officer Arrested for Excessive Force
A second juvenile correctional officer was charged earlier this week with allegedly using excessive force against a youth in custody at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas County. Former Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) supervision officer Michael Leopold Richards, Jr. turned himself over to the Dallas County Sheriff’s...
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
Owner of Mesquite auto shop remains optimistic despite recent burglary
MESQUITE, Texas - A local business owner is hoping someone can help identify the people responsible for a burglary at his auto shop, as they ran off with a safe full of cash. It was all caught on surveillance camera at Stiles Automotive in Mesquite. The owner said it happened...
Dallas Police Department offering active shooter response training
An active shooter response training program available to the public will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at It'll Do Club, 4322 Elm St. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An active shooter response training program available to the public will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 at It’ll Do Club, 4322 Elm St.
