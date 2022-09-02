ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Advisory has been lifted for the Southeast zone of Shreveport

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 6 days ago
UPDATE 4:00 p.m.: At a press conference Qiana Maple-Lars, Superintendent Water Purification, said she was confident that full service would be restored by noon on Saturday, and customers should not notice any ill effects or taste. She also noted it was a temporary fix, and the cost at the moment is unknown.

ORGINAL: The southeastern zone of Shreveport has received the news that the boil advisory has been lifted.

The Shreveport Mayor's Office released a statement at 2:45 p.m. stating, "a system-wide boil advisory remains in effect for most of Shreveport, however, it has been rescinded for the Southeast zone."

This area includes customers south of East Bert Kouns, some subdivisions along Linwood Avenue south of Bert Kouns, and the area southeast of Interstate 49 and 3132 interchange.

Crews finished repairs on the St. Vincent water tower, Linwood water tank and the elevated ground storage site at 70th and Pines Road Thursday. Water sampling began shortly after and the water department collected samples through the night.

The mayor's office said the LDH could rescind the boil advisory for those zones shortly.

Work just ended before noon on the West Shreveport elevated tank and the LDH has given its approval to begin water sampling in this area.

For what neighborhoods are included in the Southeast Zone see the map below.

Mario Villafuerte contributed to this story.

