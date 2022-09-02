Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks as Season Arrives

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis to kickoff the 2022 regular season at NRG Stadium. For the Texans, they have made changes in the offseason, but have also stuck to their ways in some areas. Houston fired coach David Culley after one season and promoted defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. The Texans are also banking on second-year quarterback Davis Mills to take a step in development and give the organization some stability under center as general manager Nick Caserio continues to retool the rest of the roster.
The Kansas City Chiefs offense lost a major weapon this offseason with Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Their wide receiver group is going to look a lot different this year, as the Chiefs are looking to diversify their aerial attack. Gone are Hill, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson...
Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Green Bay is -125 on the money line in the game, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term. “I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process...
The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium to kickoff the first week of the 2022 regular season. The Texans’ AFC South rivals have undergone changes throughout the offseason with the big change occurring under center. For the fourth consecutive year, the Colts will have a different starting quarterback on Opening Day, a trend that started when Andrew Luck retired during the 2019 preseason.
Matthew Stafford’s first season with the Los Angeles Rams went quite well to say the least. He will now kick off the 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. As the two teams prepare for their contest, it seems like a good time to look at our Matthew Stafford Week 1 predictions.
Josh Allen is a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Some even argue he’s the best, and they wouldn’t be off-base. Is he good enough to be MVP and to carry the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl appearance? Let’s see. With the Bills’ season about to begin, here are some Josh Allen predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Two of the more intriguing Week 1 matchups in the NFL involve quarterbacks facing their old teams, including Russell Wilson's visit to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+). Nine teams will have a new starter under center this season, and how those QBs fit in will...
The Indianapolis Colts made a trade at the deadline for final roster cuts that slightly impacted their pick order in the 2023 NFL draft. The trade included sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick. It was...
