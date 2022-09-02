Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks as Season Arrives

These are the three biggest question marks on the Colts' roster as the regular season begins next week.

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2022 regular season in 10 days.

Four weeks of training camp, including 16 practices as well as three preseason games led to the team's chop down to 53 players this week . After making their adjustments and filling out their practice squad , what are the biggest issues remaining on the Colts?

DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEPTH Under contract in 2022: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Byron Cowart, Eric Johnson II, Tyquan Lewis (DE), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE) | Practice squad: Chris Williams, Curtis Brooks The starting duo of Buckner and Stewart is as good as it gets around the NFL, but it's a total toss-up behind the pair. Cowart hasn't played since 2020 due to injury, Johnson is a raw, mid-round rookie, and Lewis and Odeyingbo are ends by default. The Colts have Williams and Brooks on the practice squad, which helps, but there really isn't anyone behind the starters that provides worry-free insurance. Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked about the team's defensive line depth recently, and he doesn't seem to be worrying about it. “Keeping Cowart and we’ve got the young kid (Johnson) behind him at the 3-(tech) and can play the nose," Ballard mentioned. "Plus, we kept six defensive ends, with Dayo, with Lewis that have a lot of flexibility to go inside and outside. Then plus what we’ve got on the practice squad. We feel good. It will be a position that we – you know on the D-line we’re always going to continue to look, but we feel good about where we’re at. We feel good about the flexibility that the defensive ends give us. "Last year we would have these discussions because you don’t want to take Buck off the field, but he needs to come off the field," Ballard continued. "It’s a long season. We need to make sure we’re able to get a rotation in there. So, I think we will be able to do that with what we have.” While Ballard and the Colts certainly seem open to adding to the group, they're not hitting the panic button either. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

CORNERBACK DEPTH Under contract in 2022: Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers, Dallis Flowers | Practice squad: Tony Brown, Chris Wilcox Prior to re-signing Brown to the practice squad, this group looked really risky. Gilmore and Moore both have a recent history of injuries, and Rodgers just returned from a concussion this week. All it would take is one rough game of injuries and the rookie undrafted free agent Flowers is seeing serious snaps despite special teams being his current calling card. Brown's presence helps but the Colts could use one more proven veteran who can be the team's fifth corner. © Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE DEPTH Under contract in 2022: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Wesley French | Practice squad: Jordan Murray, Arlington Hambright Similar to the defensive line, the Colts have depth players on the edges who can kick inside ([Dennis] Kelly, Raimann), but it's not their "home" position. Will Fries continues to get better all the time and is not likely someone to be worried about individually. However, French is a rookie undrafted free agent. Looking at the group at face value, Nelson and (Ryan) Kelly are perennial Pro Bowlers, but Pinter is a first-year starter at right guard, and Fries only had 22 snaps as a rookie in 2021. “Yeah, but we feel good about their talent," Ballard acknowledged to reporters about the team's lack of established offensive line depth. "We think Will Fries took some good steps. We feel good about – Wesley French was a good find by our scouts, the scouts did a really good job. He gives you guard/center flexibility that we like. We like the progress that Bernhard is making. We thought he really came on. He gave up the one sack this past week but the rest of the game was really good. We feel good about where we’re at and the depth. They’re young, but that’s not a bad thing.” As for adding any veterans to the offensive line, Ballard said, “Go with the young guys. Go with the young guys. They don’t become veterans unless they play (laughing). They have to play to become vets, so we’ll go with the young guys.” © Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

