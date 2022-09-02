ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks as Season Arrives

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HBLM_0hg3YOro00

These are the three biggest question marks on the Colts' roster as the regular season begins next week.

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2022 regular season in 10 days.

Four weeks of training camp, including 16 practices as well as three preseason games led to the team's chop down to 53 players this week . After making their adjustments and filling out their practice squad , what are the biggest issues remaining on the Colts?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGXRt_0hg3YOro00

DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEPTH

  • Under contract in 2022: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Byron Cowart, Eric Johnson II, Tyquan Lewis (DE), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE) | Practice squad: Chris Williams, Curtis Brooks

The starting duo of Buckner and Stewart is as good as it gets around the NFL, but it's a total toss-up behind the pair. Cowart hasn't played since 2020 due to injury, Johnson is a raw, mid-round rookie, and Lewis and Odeyingbo are ends by default. The Colts have Williams and Brooks on the practice squad, which helps, but there really isn't anyone behind the starters that provides worry-free insurance.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked about the team's defensive line depth recently, and he doesn't seem to be worrying about it.

“Keeping Cowart and we’ve got the young kid (Johnson) behind him at the 3-(tech) and can play the nose," Ballard mentioned. "Plus, we kept six defensive ends, with Dayo, with Lewis that have a lot of flexibility to go inside and outside. Then plus what we’ve got on the practice squad. We feel good. It will be a position that we – you know on the D-line we’re always going to continue to look, but we feel good about where we’re at. We feel good about the flexibility that the defensive ends give us.

"Last year we would have these discussions because you don’t want to take Buck off the field, but he needs to come off the field," Ballard continued. "It’s a long season. We need to make sure we’re able to get a rotation in there. So, I think we will be able to do that with what we have.”

While Ballard and the Colts certainly seem open to adding to the group, they're not hitting the panic button either.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqj4p_0hg3YOro00

CORNERBACK DEPTH

  • Under contract in 2022: Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers, Dallis Flowers | Practice squad: Tony Brown, Chris Wilcox

Prior to re-signing Brown to the practice squad, this group looked really risky. Gilmore and Moore both have a recent history of injuries, and Rodgers just returned from a concussion this week. All it would take is one rough game of injuries and the rookie undrafted free agent Flowers is seeing serious snaps despite special teams being his current calling card.

Brown's presence helps but the Colts could use one more proven veteran who can be the team's fifth corner.

© Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ocl2_0hg3YOro00

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE DEPTH

  • Under contract in 2022: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Dennis Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Wesley French | Practice squad: Jordan Murray, Arlington Hambright

Similar to the defensive line, the Colts have depth players on the edges who can kick inside ([Dennis] Kelly, Raimann), but it's not their "home" position. Will Fries continues to get better all the time and is not likely someone to be worried about individually. However, French is a rookie undrafted free agent.

Looking at the group at face value, Nelson and (Ryan) Kelly are perennial Pro Bowlers, but Pinter is a first-year starter at right guard, and Fries only had 22 snaps as a rookie in 2021.

“Yeah, but we feel good about their talent," Ballard acknowledged to reporters about the team's lack of established offensive line depth. "We think Will Fries took some good steps. We feel good about – Wesley French was a good find by our scouts, the scouts did a really good job. He gives you guard/center flexibility that we like. We like the progress that Bernhard is making. We thought he really came on. He gave up the one sack this past week but the rest of the game was really good. We feel good about where we’re at and the depth. They’re young, but that’s not a bad thing.”

As for adding any veterans to the offensive line, Ballard said, “Go with the young guys. Go with the young guys. They don’t become veterans unless they play (laughing). They have to play to become vets, so we’ll go with the young guys.”

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

What do you think the Colts still need most? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts: Point spread, over/under for Week 1

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis to kickoff the 2022 regular season at NRG Stadium. For the Texans, they have made changes in the offseason, but have also stuck to their ways in some areas. Houston fired coach David Culley after one season and promoted defensive coordinator Lovie Smith. The Texans are also banking on second-year quarterback Davis Mills to take a step in development and give the organization some stability under center as general manager Nick Caserio continues to retool the rest of the roster.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Since 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs offense lost a major weapon this offseason with Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Their wide receiver group is going to look a lot different this year, as the Chiefs are looking to diversify their aerial attack. Gone are Hill, Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Players

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term. “I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Jordan Murray
Person
Kenny Moore
Person
Chris Ballard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Week 1 with Colts Wire

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium to kickoff the first week of the 2022 regular season. The Texans’ AFC South rivals have undergone changes throughout the offseason with the big change occurring under center. For the fourth consecutive year, the Colts will have a different starting quarterback on Opening Day, a trend that started when Andrew Luck retired during the 2019 preseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen: 3 bold predictions for Bills star in the 2022 NFL season

Josh Allen is a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Some even argue he’s the best, and they wouldn’t be off-base. Is he good enough to be MVP and to carry the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl appearance? Let’s see. With the Bills’ season about to begin, here are some Josh Allen predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Odeyingbo
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy