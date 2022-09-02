ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Will the Gophers land 6-foot-10 Lakeville forward Nolan Winter?

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0dkK_0hg3YIZS00

The son of Trevor Winter, who played for the 1997 Final Four team, can shoot the lights out.

Gopher historians will remember the name Trevor Winter, who was a 7-foot center who stayed close the basket on both ends of the floor when he played for Clem Haskins at the University of Minnesota from 1993 to 1997.

Winter, 48, has a teenage son, Nolan Winter, who is one of the most sought-after recruits in Minnesota entering his senior year at Lakeville North High School. But even though Nolan is 6-foot-10, he's far from the true center that his old man was.

Instead, he's a 6-foot-10 forward who plays all over the floor. He can shoot from all over, create his own shot, protect the rim and rebound. Look at these highlights from a summer AAU game.

According to 247Sports, Winter is a 3-star recruit who could very well end up committing to the Gophers. He began his official visit with Minnesota on Wednesday, and the Star Tribune's Marcus Full said earlier this week that Winter could announce shortly after his visit.

Wisconsin, Nebraska and Wake Forest are among the others to have offered Winter.

But 247Sports isn't the only recruiting service aware of Winter. In fact, On3 has Winter ranked No. 85 nationally and has him as a 4-star recruit. Rivals lists Winter as a 3-star player.

The only Minnesota high school senior set to graduate in 2023 rated higher than Winter is Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman, who is rated No. 60 nationally by On3, 31st by 247Sports, 39th by ESPN and 67th by Rivals.

Chatman has yet to announce his college decision.

Whatever happens, Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson is already ahead of the game with the 2023 recruiting class with a verbal commitment from the top guard in Illinois, Cameron Christie. He's the younger brother of Max Christie, who was drafted 35th overall in June by the Lakers after his freshman season at Michigan State.

And news broke this week that Minnesota appears to be in on 2023 5-star Dennis Evans, a 7-footer from California .

Minnesota's 2022 class features Park Center's Braeden Carrington, Park of Cottage Grove's Pharrel Payne and three out-of-state players in Jaden Henley, Kadyn Betts and Josh Ola-Joseph.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mohamed Ibrahim leads Minnesota against visiting WIU

Mohamed Ibrahim will look to again headline a relentless Minnesota rushing attack Saturday when the Golden Gophers clash with Western Illinois at Minneapolis. Ibrahim ran for 132 yards and found the end zone twice in Minnesota's season-opening 38-0 win over New Mexico State. The performance marked the key chapter of a comeback story for Ibrahim, who was playing for the first time since sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury in the 2021 season opener against Ohio State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Town Ball: Class B, C title champions crowned

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After another fantastic season, Minnesota Baseball is crowning new champions this weekend. On Sunday, it took 12 innings, but the Rochester Royals were able to pull out a victory against the Champlin Park LoGators by capitalizing on a pair of late-game mistakes by the LoGators in the Class B championship game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Lakeville, MN
State
Illinois State
Lakeville, MN
Sports
City
Cottage Grove, MN
Bring Me The News

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Christie
Person
Clem Haskins
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington teen hospitalized following devastating football game injury

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- It's not just his size and strength that sets him apart; his coaches laud Ethan Glynn for his character."This is a captain guy," John Frein, a baseball coach and family friend, told WCCO. "I mean you see in many pictures he's got a C on his chest."The entire youth sports community in Bloomington is now rallying around Glynn after a devastating injury he sustained in a football game on Friday left him motionless on the field. According to a family spokesman, Glynn was hurt "in a normal football play" while on defense."It's not just close to home. It's...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota

Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Aau#The Star Tribune#Wake Forest#Totino Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
southsidepride.com

Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’

The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
745
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy