CBS Sports
Scottie Phillips: Receives tryout with Colts
Phillips (ankle) worked out with the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Phillips sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 9 last year and was placed on injured reserve by the Texans in early May. However, he was let go with an injury settlement in mid-June and appears to be healthy since he's now working out for other teams.
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger offers his opinion on which Steelers QB should be the Week 1 starter
Ben Roethlisberger has an opinion on who should be his heir apparent as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has yet to announce a starting quarterback for the Steelers' season-opener against the Bengals, but the expectation is that Mitchell Trubisky will get the starting nod over rookie Kenny Pickett.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November
Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
CBS Sports
NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 1, 2022: Model picking Vikings, Colts
The Week 1 NFL schedule features important divisional games like Steelers vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Dolphins and Saints vs. Falcons. It also features intriguing games like Panthers vs. Browns. Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is taking over as Carolina's starter, so his first game will be against his former team. The Panthers are two-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. The Buccaneers are 1.5-point road favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, so should you back either side of that line with your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Patriots signing former first-round draft pick who will start season on team's practice squad, per report
Apparently, Bill Belichick's master plan is to sign as many former first-round picks as possible at receiver. The Patriots already have two former first-round wide receivers on their roster, and it appears they are going to add another one this week. According to ESPN, the Patriots are signing Laquon Treadwell...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'
There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Exits with injury
Stanton was removed from Monday's game against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning due to a foot/ankle injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Stanton fouled a ball off the top of his foot/ankle in the bottom of the sixth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He underwent X-rays that came back negative, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Running Back Rankings: Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce headline players to watch
If you were charting the trajectory of every running back in Fantasy since the start of training camp, I'm not sure you could find two players moving in opposite directions faster than Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Gibson seemingly lost his grip on the Commanders starting job during camp while Pierce emerged from camp as the no-doubts-about-it lead rusher for the Texans.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday
Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres. Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 1 odds, picks: Vikings shock Packers, Patriots upset Dolphins, Buccaneers beat Cowboys
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Season 10 of my NFL picks. When I started making picks in 2013, things were different. Tom Brady was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Bengals were coming off a division title and the 49ers were on the cusp of getting rid of a quarterback who had just led them to an NFC title game. Wait, did I say things were different? Because I guess I meant that things are actually still exactly the same.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Tight End Rankings: Few sure things, plenty of questions as the season opens
My rankings process for each week in Fantasy Football starts with projecting each offense, with heavy input from Vegas totals and lines to help provide a baseline. Then I go through each team armed with assumptions about how they'll distribute touches and targets based on historical trends. And once that's done, I actually go through the process of rankings the players at each position, using those projections as a baseline.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings: What to expect from Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, more
Putting together rankings for Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season always requires some amount of assuming, but it feels like nearly the whole wide receiver position requires you to go out on a limb this season. Between high-end options switching teams this offseason -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper, among others -- and high-end options playing with new quarterbacks -- D.J. Moore, Michael Pittman, Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy, again, among others -- there are just a ton of question marks about the position.
