The Week 1 NFL schedule features important divisional games like Steelers vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Dolphins and Saints vs. Falcons. It also features intriguing games like Panthers vs. Browns. Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is taking over as Carolina's starter, so his first game will be against his former team. The Panthers are two-point favorites in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the slimmest NFL spreads of the week. The Buccaneers are 1.5-point road favorites against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, so should you back either side of that line with your Week 1 NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO