Patrick Munster to Helm Kitchen at Main St. Provisions, Justin Kingsley Hall Exits

Popular Downtown Las Vegas restaurant Main St. Provisions introduces Patrick Munster, former executive chef of One Steakhouse at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas , to lead its kitchen. With that announcement, Chef Justin Kingsley Hall departs after almost two years.

Kim Owens, a long-time restaurateur and the owner of Main St. Provisions, recently shared this Sunday, September 4, will be Hall’s last service. She says of the move, “Change can be at once challenging and exhilarating.”

The first call to Munster to congratulate him? Hall. “Me and Justin are friends. We’ve been friends forever. He was extremely excited. He said, ‘I couldn’t think of a better person to take over.’ And that means a lot to me.”

“Justin definitely has a signature,” Owens says. “And this is the legacy of what we started 21 months ago, the legacy of what we started. We’ll continue upon that path of responsible sourcing, seasonal menus and new American comfort food. The one thing that people will notice is that I am going to embrace my steakhouse roots a bit.”

Munster and Owens both have strong steakhouse roots. Owens spent almost 20 years with Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse as vice president of operations, opening up locations across the country. Before his tenure with the Morton Group, the company behind One and MB, Munster worked for the Eiffel Tower Restaurant (Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises) at the Paris Las Vegas and SW Steakhouse at Wynn.

But Main St. Provisions is not turning into what would be considered a typical “meatery.”

Kim Owens and chef Justin Kingsley Hall at the James Beard House “Beyond the Neon Dinner” / Courtesy of Main St. Provisions

“It’s just gonna be a badass restaurant with badass steaks with some southern flair,” Munster says. “I worked with some great, you know, visionary people. Steve Wynn. Michael Morton. Brian Massie. And now I have Kim Owens, [and] she is so down to earth. And she has such a great eye for the front of the house.”

Main St. Provisions food spread / Photo by Louiie Victa

He talks passionately about sourcing food and getting himself “back to the basics.” He prides himself on good relationships with providers and is excited about the “energy” of working Downtown.

At Main St. guests enjoy modernized rustic fare that celebrates origin, flavor and inspired visions for unique eats. Among favorites are rabbit boudin sausages with seasonal sauces and accompaniments, a charcoal-bun duck slider with foie gras, and an “Idaho Scotch Egg”— encased in crispy-crusted smoked Idaho trout instead of the traditional pork sausage.

“Idaho Scotch Egg” at Main St. Provisions / Photo by Louiie Victa

Between seasonal updates and seemingly unlimited imagination, MSP offers Wellington Saturdays using different proteins and layers, multiple weekly specials and ever-changing tartares and crudos (raw red meat and marinated seafood dishes, respectively). The menu is regularly updated while holding onto fan favorites, a clever way to keep Las Vegas locals and visiting foodies returning to taste what’s new.

A new autumn menu is on the horizon.

Chef James Trees says he is “looking forward to seeing what chef Patrick Munster brings to the Table And We’re Excited To Have [Him As Our] Neighbor In The Arts District.”

