Emily, MN

CBS Minnesota

56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine. MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crashThe group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 
OUTING, MN
KARE 11

Teen dies in Cass Co. boat mishap

HACKENSACK, Minn. — A boating mishap on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County Sunday ended with the death of a 13-year-old. Sheriff's officials say deputies and first responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. after reports of a boat accident with injuries. Initial findings were that a 50-year-old North Dakota man was piloting his boat on Ten Mile Lake when he apparently struck something on or near the shoreline, launching a 13-year-old female passenger forward in the boat.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
voiceofalexandria.com

Three injured in crash in western Minnesota

(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
BOULDER CITY, NV
