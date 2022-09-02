Read full article on original website
56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash
OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine. MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crashThe group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
A man killed when his small plane crashed in Minnesota was spreading his father's ashes, authorities say
Lee Cemensky, 58, was killed along with the pilot in what officials described as a "homemade" and "ultralight" aircraft.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
Teen dies in Cass Co. boat mishap
HACKENSACK, Minn. — A boating mishap on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County Sunday ended with the death of a 13-year-old. Sheriff's officials say deputies and first responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. after reports of a boat accident with injuries. Initial findings were that a 50-year-old North Dakota man was piloting his boat on Ten Mile Lake when he apparently struck something on or near the shoreline, launching a 13-year-old female passenger forward in the boat.
Las Vegas police seek public's help after veteran reporter is found dead outside his home
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a possible suspect in the death of veteran newspaper journalist Jeff German, found dead outside his home on Saturday.
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.
Police: Suspect in journalist's murder was possibly 'casing the area'
We're getting a first look at a person considered a suspect in the murder of local investigative journalist Jeff German over the weekend.
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
North Las Vegas police search for teen suspects in movie theater brawl
Police in North Las Vegas are searching for teenagers responsible for a brawl at the Galaxy Theatres inside the Cannery on Craig Road over the weekend.
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LVMPD: police officer has major injuries after crash near Sunrise Manor
A Las Vegas police officer was involved in a car crash near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road in east Las Vegas on Saturday night.
Police: Las Vegas man sets garage on fire after argument with girlfriend
On Saturday, the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Falling Rain Dr. at approximately 7:14 a.m. for reports of a garage fire at a single-family residence.
UPDATE: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the northeast valley. Marcela Hernandez, 40, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Cheyenne Avenue and North Pecos Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Police said the […]
Man drowns at Lake Mead after struggling to swim back to boat
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school. Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.
