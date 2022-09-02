ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DC mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Arizona and Texas

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency on Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the nation's capital by bus from Arizona and Texas. Bowser announced in a news conference a new government office tasked with the local response to arriving migrants that will...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New Hampshire Gov. Sununu endorses Chuck Morse days before Senate GOP primary

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday endorsed state Senate President Chuck Morse for the US Senate, just days before Tuesday's Republican primary. "For the sake of this great state, we have to defeat (Sen.) Maggie Hassan in November, and the best candidate to this is Chuck Morse," Sununu said during a news conference. "I couldn't be more proud to endorse a partner that I've had at the state house."
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endwell Resident Sentenced to Prison for Vehicular Assault

Brandon W. Carlson, 21, of Endwell will spend up to seven years in New York State Prison after pleading guilty to vehicular assault in the second degree for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and causing injury to another, as well as attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the second degree.
ENDWELL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy