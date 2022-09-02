ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Patio restaurant auction ends; iconic building closes its doors for redevelopment

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

VERO BEACH — The Patio, now empty of its décor, has shut its doors for the last time.

The iconic restaurant, known for its unusual ambiance and vintage décor , has been at 1103 21st St. since 1935 — first as a fruit stand, and in its final years, a seafood tavern. But after a decline in business, its owners in February sold the property to a Boca Raton real estate broker, who opted to auction off all its historic items.

Wednesday evening, the auction ended. By Friday, the building was nearly empty, to the dismay of some.

"We think it went very well," said Eric Behymer, owner of Indian River Auction Gallery, which handled the auction. "A lot of it did go back to the family, the Tripsons and the Sextons, which we were happy to see. There was quite a bit that's going to be taken to other local restaurants and displayed there."

The Sexton family, descendants of well-known local architect and developer Waldo Sexton, previously owned the building. Sexton built the Patio and other icons of Old Vero: the Driftwood Inn, McKee Botanical Garden and Szechuan Palace.

For his descendants, the Patio's closure was far more bitter than sweet. For one thing, they had no idea an auction would happen at all, said Mike Sexton, Waldo Sexton's great-grandson and a local real estate agent.

The family believed the building's interior would remain untouched, but they found out otherwise when the auctioneer broke the news to them, he said.

"It was kind of a surprise," Sexton said. "But when you sell something, it's not yours anymore."

He and his father decided to buy back some of the décor, he said, including some of the wrought-iron architecture. The family didn't take anything before they sold the restaurant because they thought the interior would be preserved, he said.

"Had I known that, I probably would have just taken some things that I wanted," he said. "But I was trying to do the right thing and leave it there for everybody to enjoy."

Real estate broker Prakas & Co. purchased the building Feb. 21 for $600,000, according to county property records. Athan Prakas, Prakas & Co.'s owner, is leasing it to transform it into a "golf-simulator sports bar," he said.

Its interior will be redone to accommodate three virtual-golf simulators, while its exterior will remain the same, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJJUT_0hg3XT0000

The auction cleared the way for the restaurant's transformation. More than 300 items were up for sale, ranging from the building's wrought iron fencing to its chandeliers, oil paintings and old dinner menus.

A majority of it was sold, Behymer said, and some items, such as the French floor tile, sold for as much as $3,500.

"We're thankful to everybody for coming out to support the history ... and wanting to preserve some of that stuff," he said. "We are very thankful and happy to see it go to individuals rather than it being trashed."

About 50 items were still left after the auction ended Wednesday, so the Indian River Auction Gallery likely will hold a second auction later this month, he said.

Even though it wasn't the ending the Sexton family wanted, Mike Sexton acknowledged there was a silver lining: The building itself is still standing, and parts of it will live on.

"As bittersweet as it is, I'm kind of hoping maybe some of the people in the community that love that place are going to get to take a little piece of it home with them," he said.

And his wish seems to have come true. Ocean Grill and Kelley's Irish Pub will display some items, Behymer said, while other people will get to cherish some décor in the comfort of their homes.

One couple, for example, purchased one of the Patio's signs for $1,100.

"Her and her husband used to eat lunch there daily," he said. "They bought that and the menu, and they're going to hang it in their game room."

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Patio restaurant auction ends; iconic building closes its doors for redevelopment

