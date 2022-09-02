Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Show up to speak to the Gainesville City Commission on Thursday at 6 p.m. or don’t complain about your electric bill or property taxes
Mayoral Candidate Harvey Ward and the Gainesville City Commission will be voting to further INCREASE your Gainesville Regional Utilities electric rates and property taxes this Thursday night (while most people are on vacation and not paying attention). PROPERTY TAX INCREASE:. 1. Despite a 20.57% increase in taxable property values (resulting...
alachuachronicle.com
GRACE Marketplace resident arrested for theft of phone, musical instruments, cash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thomas Earl Reeves III, 38, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and grand theft after the victim traced a stolen phone to GRACE Marketplace. The victim found his shed open on July 17 and reported that musical equipment worth $1,700, a phone, and some cash were missing. The victim tracked his phone and saw that it was at GRACE Marketplace, then went to GRACE and reportedly saw Reeves walking around with the victim’s phone in his back pocket. The victim said that Reeves had previously worked for him and knew where the hidden key for the shed was kept.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for panhandling on W. Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Rebecca Lynn Ruffner, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon for panhandling on a median on W. Newberry Road. Ruffner was reportedly standing on a median with a sign asking for money at 7600 W. Newberry Road at 2:45 p.m. yesterday when she was arrested. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who arrested her wrote that Ruffner has been warned in the past about obstructing traffic and unlawful use of a State transportation right-of-way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for breaking into occupied home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Henry Lewis Martin, 53, was arrested early yesterday morning after allegedly breaking into an occupied residence. At about 5:50 a.m. yesterday morning, Martin, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, allegedly broke the outside porch door to the home and then broke the door to the living room. After he was inside, the homeowner confronted him and asked him to leave.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested for stealing passenger van in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. – Alvin Harley Crews, 51, of Macclenny, and Ronnie Ryan Padgett, 18, of Glen St. Mary, were arrested early this morning after allegedly stealing a passenger van from a residence along U.S. Hwy 441 in Alachua. They were also charged with possession of drug equipment, and Crews was charged with cocaine possession.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with stolen guns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Denard Ricks, Jr., 20, and Donkaylous Quashod Taylor, 18, were arrested last night after officers found pistols near where they had been sitting. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from Woodland Park Apartments at about 8:40 p.m. last night regarding a group of people brandishing firearms.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after threatening Walmart employees with machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Davonta Maurice Jordan, 26, was arrested last night after allegedly threatening employees with a machete at the Butler Plaza Walmart. At 6:45 p.m. yesterday, employees of the Walmart at 2900 SW 42nd Street reportedly saw Jordan yelling and acting erratically inside the store. When his behavior escalated, the employees reportedly ordered him to leave the store and then called 911 when he allegedly refused to leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Teens previously charged in Eastside High School fight arrested for marijuana possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jermaine Marquis Fountain, 19, and Xavier Zuriel Robinson, 19, were arrested late last night and charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop. Both were previously charged following an early May fight at Eastside High School, and Robinson is on pre-trial release on those charges. A...
alachuachronicle.com
Teenage girls charged after gunshots fired in woods on E. University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isis Imani Hines, 18, was arrested and a sworn complaint was filed against an unidentified 17-year-old girl after officers investigating gunshots found them in the woods with a pistol. At 1:00 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department officers heard 12-15 gunshots in the area of 100...
Comments / 0