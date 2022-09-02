ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaplan, LA

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La. - Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable population, but now there is something that could empower them. There's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
Louisiana's gas tax cannot meet state's road and bridge needs, audit says

Revenue from Louisiana's gasoline tax is insufficient to meet the state's road and bridge needs, Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said in a report issued Tuesday. Waguespack noted that the state's 20-cents-per-gallon gas tax has not been changed since 1990 and is not indexed for inflation, like it is in 22 other states, including Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
West Feliciana Parish Detention Center bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2022

The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 22-28: Carter Jr., Tonricko: 22; 159 Howard Road, Robeline; possession of Schedule II narcotics. Winfield Sr., Kenneth: 41; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant. Aug. 27. Lassien, Steven: 46; 1014 Eddy St., Vinton; introduction of...
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
