Delran, NJ

Subaru to adopt all Camden City School District middle school classrooms

Automaker Surprised School District at Volunteer Event to Set Up Classrooms for 2022-2023 School Year. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that in continuation of its work to support the students of the Camden City School District, the automaker will 'adopt' all middle school (grades six through eight) classrooms in the district, providing critical learning materials to students. The adoption is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.
Oktoberfest Is Here At Canstatters

The weather is great, it’s a wonderful day for a trip to the park. At Canstatters , which is located on Academy Road at Willits Road in the northeast section of Philadelphia. It might not be a park but it is a park like stetting. It’s also the spot to be this Labor Day weekend. The German Club showcases food, beer and entertainment.
City
Oaks Touch A Truck Event Rolls Into Camden; Over 400 Backpacks Donated

A firefighter receives help making sure the event’s attendees stayed cool in the heat. (Photo provided) Oaks Integrated Care recently hosted its annual Touch A Truck community event in Camden at the Triad1828 Center. The free event gives kids the chance to see, touch, and explore their favorite trucks....
Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so

The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
September 3, 2022

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
