Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Young NJ kids who walk, bike to school will continue as they age: study
A study of school-age children and their families surveyed on two occasions, years apart, within an eight-year period in four key New Jersey metro areas found that if those kids walked or rode bikes to school starting at an early age, they were seven times more likely to still be doing so once they got older.
conceptcarz.com
Subaru to adopt all Camden City School District middle school classrooms
Automaker Surprised School District at Volunteer Event to Set Up Classrooms for 2022-2023 School Year. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that in continuation of its work to support the students of the Camden City School District, the automaker will 'adopt' all middle school (grades six through eight) classrooms in the district, providing critical learning materials to students. The adoption is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Camden vs. No. 19 Salem, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Last year, Salem stunned Camden, 22-20, with a late field goal at the Battle at the Beach. This Sunday, the Rams will be trying to repeat the feat with another victory in the matchup of South Jersey powers at the Rumble on the Raritan. Above check out the photos from...
delawarevalleynews.com
Oktoberfest Is Here At Canstatters
The weather is great, it’s a wonderful day for a trip to the park. At Canstatters , which is located on Academy Road at Willits Road in the northeast section of Philadelphia. It might not be a park but it is a park like stetting. It’s also the spot to be this Labor Day weekend. The German Club showcases food, beer and entertainment.
southjerseyobserver.com
Oaks Touch A Truck Event Rolls Into Camden; Over 400 Backpacks Donated
A firefighter receives help making sure the event’s attendees stayed cool in the heat. (Photo provided) Oaks Integrated Care recently hosted its annual Touch A Truck community event in Camden at the Triad1828 Center. The free event gives kids the chance to see, touch, and explore their favorite trucks....
Bad Bunny headlines day 2 of Made in America in Philadelphia
People lined up early outside the festival to make sure they could get to the front of the stage to see Bad Bunny perform Sunday night.
Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon. Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to...
phillyvoice.com
Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia
Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
Thief seen stealing expensive, special statue from church in NJ
GIBBSBORO — Authorities and parishioners are hoping for the public's help in identifying a man who walked off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary. Security cameras captured the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving the St. Andrew the Apostle Church with the statue in his arms.
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
1st candidate declares for Philly mayor; Barnes & Noble moving out; Ben Franklin Bridge climber | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. First to declare: Quiñones Sánchez is running for mayor. District 7 Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez this morning announced she is resigning her...
Hammonton Gazette
Hammonton Lake is well-maintained and will remain so
The Hammonton Lake Water Quality Committee is the town committee established by ordinance to investigate, monitor, and try to improve the quality of the water in Hammonton Lake. The impetus to create the committee was the finding that the town could not sufficiently meet the Atlantic County Department of Health standards for swimming in the lake.
Body of NJ High School Softball Coach Found in Woods After Girlfriend Found Dead in Their Home
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Peter Lestician, a former New Jersey Softball Coach of the Year...
CBS News
Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training. The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.
2 Atlantic County, NJ Residents Are On Netflix ‘Dated & Related’ Show
We have learned that two local, Atlantic County, New Jersey residents are currently appearing on the new Netflix reality television series, Dated and Related. Before you get all worked up about the title of this show; the premise is not what you initially would think. It’s not a wild show about incest or anything like that.
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
