Frank Lloyd Wright’s Florida Masterpiece "Child of the Sun"Doc LawrenceLakeland, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
mynews13.com
Eager to teach her own children, Seminole teacher started a micro-school
LONGWOOD, Fla. — On any day of the week, you'll see a lot of learning going on in just about every room at Lighthouse Learning Micro-School in Longwood, thanks to A+ Teacher Makenzie Oliver. What You Need To Know. Makenzie Oliver is the director of Lighthouse Learning Micro-School in...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
USF Music School Seeking Participants For Cognitive Study
Music touches people creatively and socially, but it also deeply affects our brains. Jennifer Bugos, Ph.D., first considered that idea when she was much younger, as a secondary caregiver for her grandparents. With her grandfather’s ability to speak declining to the point where he could barely utter a sentence, she would play the piano, and he would sing every word to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Nearby, her grandmother was in a near vegetative state, but her toe would still tap along to the music.
Longboat Observer
School overcrowding eases slightly with charter academy opening
Sitting at a table in the fourth grade learning village at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, no one would have known Lelia Rodriguez, Catalina Poole, Emily Topping and Molly Jae all went to different elementary schools last school year. All dressed in their matching green Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy polo shirts,...
USF students say building A/C is broken
University of South Florida students spending their Labor Day weekend in the Juniper-Poplar buildings say it was hotter inside than outside due to a broken air conditioning system.
Bay News 9
USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative
DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
10NEWS
Ear seeding: What is it and how can it help you?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tiny seed is leading to what some call life-changing impacts. “Ear seeding has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine, which includes acupuncture, cupping, things that people might be more familiar with, for thousands of years,” explains Gudrun Wu Snyder, doctor of acupuncture and founder of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture.
Local restaurant gives percentage of sales to local charities during September
A Tampa Bay area restaurant is donating a percentage of its sales to local organizations that help people in our community, and restaurant goers get to choose the charity.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
10 graduate from Hillsborough jail program for incarcerated veterans
Ten incarcerated veterans graduated from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Veterans Resurgence Program, the agency reported on Sunday.
tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
Controversial homework assignment outrages parents at Bradenton school
BRADENTON, Fla. — A controversial homework assignment covering biases has left some middle school parents in Bradenton feeling outraged Thursday night. What began as a homework assignment has now led Manatee County School leaders to investigate and review future homework lessons assigned at Nolan Middle School, the district said.
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Hernando County school substitute removed from campus over ‘touching’ allegations
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida
Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
fox13news.com
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
wild941.com
Florida Substitute Removed From Classroom After Touching Allegations
According to WFLA News Channel 8, A Hernando County Substitute was removed from school grounds after allegations of “inappropriate touching.” Administrators at Winding Waters In Weeki Wachee told parents that the students brought the allegations to their attention. It stems from an incident that happened in one of the middle grade classroom’s. After learning of the allegations, the administration removed the substitute from school grounds and called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, the substitute teacher is not allowed back to any of the facilities in the district. According to the Hernando County school system “Substitutes are employees of Kelly Services and Kelly Services will also conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.” Last year, another substitute employed by Kelly Education Staffing was arrested for sexually battering a student.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)
The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
Tampa 12th most financially stressed city in America, study says
Multiple Florida cities were listed as some of the most financially stressed places in America.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Announcing The Grand Opening of The Grand Oasis Banquet & Event Center in New Port Richey
According to the latest report, The Grand Oasis, the renowned banquet and event center has recently opened its new event venue in New Port Richey. The team at Grand Oasis looks forward to making the venue a memorable one for the people who celebrate special occasions with them. New Port...
