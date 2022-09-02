ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

neighborhoodnewsonline.net

USF Music School Seeking Participants For Cognitive Study

Music touches people creatively and socially, but it also deeply affects our brains. Jennifer Bugos, Ph.D., first considered that idea when she was much younger, as a secondary caregiver for her grandparents. With her grandfather’s ability to speak declining to the point where he could barely utter a sentence, she would play the piano, and he would sing every word to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Nearby, her grandmother was in a near vegetative state, but her toe would still tap along to the music.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

School overcrowding eases slightly with charter academy opening

Sitting at a table in the fourth grade learning village at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, no one would have known Lelia Rodriguez, Catalina Poole, Emily Topping and Molly Jae all went to different elementary schools last school year. All dressed in their matching green Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy polo shirts,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

USF student invents environmentally friendly wood alternative

DADE CITY, Fla. — A forward-thinking USF student has a new invention on his hands — a wood alternative made out of recycled plastic. A USF student has developed an alternative to wood. The substance is made of recycled plastic. The recycled plastic lumber is expected to last...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Ear seeding: What is it and how can it help you?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A tiny seed is leading to what some call life-changing impacts. “Ear seeding has been a part of traditional Chinese medicine, which includes acupuncture, cupping, things that people might be more familiar with, for thousands of years,” explains Gudrun Wu Snyder, doctor of acupuncture and founder of Moon Rabbit Acupuncture.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Florida Substitute Removed From Classroom After Touching Allegations

According to WFLA News Channel 8, A Hernando County Substitute was removed from school grounds after allegations of “inappropriate touching.” Administrators at Winding Waters In Weeki Wachee told parents that the students brought the allegations to their attention. It stems from an incident that happened in one of the middle grade classroom’s. After learning of the allegations, the administration removed the substitute from school grounds and called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, the substitute teacher is not allowed back to any of the facilities in the district. According to the Hernando County school system “Substitutes are employees of Kelly Services and Kelly Services will also conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.” Last year, another substitute employed by Kelly Education Staffing was arrested for sexually battering a student.
FLORIDA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)

The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

