According to WFLA News Channel 8, A Hernando County Substitute was removed from school grounds after allegations of “inappropriate touching.” Administrators at Winding Waters In Weeki Wachee told parents that the students brought the allegations to their attention. It stems from an incident that happened in one of the middle grade classroom’s. After learning of the allegations, the administration removed the substitute from school grounds and called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, the substitute teacher is not allowed back to any of the facilities in the district. According to the Hernando County school system “Substitutes are employees of Kelly Services and Kelly Services will also conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter.” Last year, another substitute employed by Kelly Education Staffing was arrested for sexually battering a student.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO