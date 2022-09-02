Read full article on original website
Fraternal Order of Police: Illinois' correctional facilities are unsafe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One police organization is claiming conditions in Illinois' Correctional Facilities are becoming more dangerous. The leader of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Corrections Lodge 263 said there is no plan to improve conditions in Illinois' correctional facilities. The Fraternal Order of Police works with...
Labor Day celebrations amid struggling economy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Labor Day is a holiday to honor and recognize the people who go to work every day. This year, the holiday highlights the struggles of those workers as the economy continues to struggle. From cookouts to family gatherings, everyone is feeling the pinch in their...
Local organization raises awareness about end to cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A non-profit organization is taking to the streets to raise awareness about the law to end cash bail in Illinois. Their goal is to educate citizens about their options come January 2023. The Pretrial Fairness Act takes effect in January, and it allows only people...
Illinois man pleads guilty to charges in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Court documents state Capsel was among...
Community comes out for 12th Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Oyster and Beer Festival was back in the Capital City on Saturday. More than 50 breweries and 100 different types of craft beer and cider along with over 5,000 coastal oysters were at the festival. Over 6,000 coastal oysters were flown in from...
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
CHATTOGA, Ga. (WTVC) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency following severe flooding. The declaration is for Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service declared a “flash flood emergency” for Trion, Summerville, Lyerly and James H. Floyd State Park in Chattooga County, estimating up to 12 inches of rain. Holland in Chattooga County and Floyd County was also under a flash flood warning.
