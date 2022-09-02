ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, September 2nd

By Pat Giblin
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County COVID-19 cases have risen substantially over the past week as the total number of cases is now well over 400.

449 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 108 of them new.

There are currently 45 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 544.

cnyhomepage.com

Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Government
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Check out LUMA as it returns to Downtown Binghamton

Next weekend, Downtown Binghamton will once again become a playground for artists worldwide to showcase their talents through stories and creativity. This year the LUMA lineup includes artists from Ukraine, Southeast Asia, Barcelona, Madrid, Budapest, Bucharest and, of course, Binghamton. From Friday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 10, 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 p.m., the sidewalk will be brimming with food trucks and vendors, bringing life to the Binghamton community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County districts to kick off school year

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — School starts this week for districts in Tioga County. Some districts like Spencer-Van Etten and Owego-Apalachin begin classes on Wednesday. Other areas like Candor and Waverly start on Thursday. The county advises students stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cardboard boats to set sail in Ithaca on Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — This coming weekend, homemade boats will hit the water in Tompkins County. The fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race is happening at the Ithaca Yacht Club. The race starts at 2:30 PM on Sunday, and the watercrafts will be on display beforehand. There’ll be food, drinks,...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hupstate Circus Festival flips into Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Circus Culture had acrobats and other circus artists flip into Ithaca this Labor Day Weekend for the 2nd Annual Hupstate Circus Festival. The event brought in dozens of circus artists to perform in multiple shows over the course of the holiday weekend. The festival features 13 shows to watch from September 2nd to the 5th. Circus Culture aims to attract more people to circus arts with the festival by making most of the weekend's events free of charge.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover

9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
