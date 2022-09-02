Latest numbers, September 2nd

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Broome County COVID-19 cases have risen substantially over the past week as the total number of cases is now well over 400.

449 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 108 of them new.

There are currently 45 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 544.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.