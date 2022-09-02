LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO