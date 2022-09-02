Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KTRE
Trouble brewing for Nacogdoches craft beer business facing supply shortages
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - Paul Murray is one of the brewery partners of the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches. He said it’s been a tough time ever since the pandemic caused public places like their business to keep their doors closed for over five months. One of the...
KLTV
Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders. On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild...
Movies in the Park to return to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park this fall
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Rec Department has released the lineup for this fall’s Movies in the Park showings. Beginning on Sept. 24, officials said the following family-friendly movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave on Saturdays this fall: Sonic 2, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pinocchio (2018), […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler
Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
inforney.com
Tyler alterations business celebrates 40 years, passes legacy onto new ownership
Mary’s Alterations is celebrating 40 years in business as it gains new ownership. In 1982, Mary Castillo took her passion for sewing to the public when she opened her first alterations shop on Erwin Street. Forty years later, her business thrives, seeing hundreds of customers every month. From simple...
KLTV
Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.
inforney.com
Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state
A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Authorities said they will use the […]
1 dead after house fire in Longview early Sunday morning
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Longview. On Sept. 4 at 3:56 a.m., the Longview Fire Department was called to 610 Rockwall Drive for a structure fire. When crews arrived, they were told one of the residents was still inside the burning home. Crews were […]
etxview.com
Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends
At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
KTRE
Lawsuit alleges SFA leadership ignored reports of racist behavior, used employee labor for personal gain
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A lawsuit against Stephen F. Austin University by a former employee claims a supervisor made racist comments about employees and that the former president’s wife had her doing chores, running errands and painting her nails. The civil suit filed on Tuesday in federal court alleges...
Tyler, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Boulter Middle School football team will have a game with Three Lakes Middle School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KLTV
Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Friday, concrete for common walk ways on the visitors side began being poured. The chain link fencing is being replaced with vinyl-covered fencing. The front ticket booth has been repainted and reroofed and parking spaces will be cleaned, sealed, and restriped.
KTRE
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
inforney.com
Despite recent rainfall, 'damage done' for Tyler-area farmers and ranchers
Even with recent heavy and consistent rainfall as well as the forecast of a wetter-than-average September, the “damage is done” for farmers and ranchers in the Tyler and Longview areas. “Without the rain, we have to catch up,” said Anthony Brown, Smith County Prairie View extension agent. “We’re...
Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say
UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]
KTRE
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No.2 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
Sheriff: East Texas judge shot at while in her car, over 6 bullet holes found
Marion County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Lena Pope contacted the sheriff's office after her car was "fired upon."
