ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Wild Food Walk shows what foods work for wilderness survival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -“Pioneers, the indigenous peoples they had to survive off of some of this stuff so we’re showing them how were connected to the past,” says Park Ranger Interpreter Boyd Sanders. On Saturday, Sanders led a group of around 10 park visitors on a Wild...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler

Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Kilgore, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
KLTV

Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived, they were advised that one resident managed to escape with minor injuries, while a second resident was still inside the burning structure. The resident was rescued and transported to a local hospital where she later died. It was reported that two family pets died as well.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Tyler man's photo of downtown to be displayed across the state

A photo of downtown Tyler taken by native John Franzen is set to travel across Texas. The city announced Franzen as the winner of a contest in which his photo will be displayed on the Texas Downtown Association banner that will make several stops around the state. The association is...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Hungarian#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Grilling#Cooking#Food Drink
etxview.com

Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends

At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

REJOICE DRIVERS!: Gas gets below $3 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — As prices continue to fall, gas in Tyler has officially gotten below $3!. Sam's Club, located at 2025 S SW Loop 323, gas station has posted $2.98 for regular gas as of Friday, Sept. 2. Also, the Walmart gas station at 450 S SE Loop 323...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLTV

Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Progress continues on renovations at R.E. St. John’s Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. Friday, concrete for common walk ways on the visitors side began being poured. The chain link fencing is being replaced with vinyl-covered fencing. The front ticket booth has been repainted and reroofed and parking spaces will be cleaned, sealed, and restriped.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Despite recent rainfall, 'damage done' for Tyler-area farmers and ranchers

Even with recent heavy and consistent rainfall as well as the forecast of a wetter-than-average September, the “damage is done” for farmers and ranchers in the Tyler and Longview areas. “Without the rain, we have to catch up,” said Anthony Brown, Smith County Prairie View extension agent. “We’re...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say

UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy