ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Fun Day Trips: Erwinna & Tinicum Township, Bucks County

In a previous “Fun Day Trips” post we told readers about the Nockamixon Cliffs, a natural wonder along the Delaware River just south of Kintnersville, Bucks County. Heading further south along the Pennsylvania side of the river are many other recreation areas, beauty spots, historic sites and communities to visit and enjoy within the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macungie, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Emmaus, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Hellertown, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley PNC Bank branches transition to fewer tellers, more automated machines

PNC Bank customers in the Lehigh Valley soon will be greeted less by human tellers and more by automated machines, especially when it comes to basic transactions. The action comes in a multi-year financial conversion of a portion of PNC’s retail branch network, which will impact basic transactions made by human tellers in the past, Jason Beyersdorfer, who handles regional communications for the PNC Financial Services Group, told lehighvalleylive.com Wednesday.
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients

DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Herb Farm#Volunteers#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Dare we ask, when will it stop raining?

Here’s a question not asked much this summer: When is it going to stop raining?. The heaviest of the rain will be done by late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves off to the east, forecasts show. Nearly an inch had fallen as of 5:51 a.m. in National Weather Service figures dating to late Monday afternoon and recorded at Lehigh Valley International Airport,
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Set of new construction twins in Conshohocken priced just below $1 million each

A set of new construction twins on West 1st Avenue in Conshohocken have been listed for sale at $999,000 each. As listed on Zillow.com, the homes each have four bedrooms, four baths, and are 3,200 square feet. You can view the two listings here and here (note that the addresses listed on Zillow.com aren’t real addresses, the actual address is 124 West 1st Avenue.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Instagram
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
timespub.com

Mercer Hill at Doylestown

DINING – Healthy and delicious, classic favorites, and modern trends are all on the menu at Mercer Hill. Retirement living never tasted this good!. ACTIVITIES – Give your social life a reboot at Mercer Hill. The community has activities that stimulate your mind, body, and soul. And with so many cool activity spaces at the community, you’ll have fun exploring it all.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location

Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Trust Re-Opens Mansion, Reveals Artifacts

DOUGLASSVILLE PA – A re-dedication of the Shelley-Pendleton Education Center, the re-opening of the George Douglass Mansion, and a reveal of latest archaeological findings at the Mouns Jones House all are scheduled for Sept. 17 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at historic Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, by the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Paxson Hill Farm

Explore our ornamental gardens and shop our abundant selection of unique plants. Paxson Hill Farm is a lesser-known gem sitting in the hills of New Hope. With an array of stunning walking gardens in different design styles, there is so much to explore! We also have a large, unique selection of plants in our nursery – some hard to find anywhere else. Paxson Hill is a truly special New Hope attraction. Driving in you’ll be greeted by our scenic preserved field of happy sheep and donkeys. We also offer free-range eggs, fresh produce, and seasonal collectibles. There is something for everyone to enjoy at Paxson Hill Farm, for the plant-enthusiast, animal lover, or gardener alike.
NEW HOPE, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest Township, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Lehigh Township, Lehigh Gorge Drive drainage between Spring Mountain...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy