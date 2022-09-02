ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Chef Richard Hales' modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick opens in Tampa next month

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyUc1_0hg3Vbbs00
After sitting empty for upwards of two years, Dale Mabry’s former Pop  N Sons diner will finally debut as a sleek, new concept.

Located at 4812 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Richard Hales’ modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick will soft open on Sunday, Oct. 25, and dinner reservations for its debut week are now available on resy.com. With a menu stacked with savory dumplings and a newly-renovated interior, Tampa's  Blackbrick’s will be Chef Hales' first restaurant in his hometown.


Bon Appetit Magazine nominated Miami’s Blackbrick as one of its “ Best New Restaurants ” in 2014, and now Tampa will finally get a taste of its hand-pulled noodles, Peking duck, char siu pork and mala fried chicken. There are several categories on Blackbrick’s menu, which range from noodle dishes to soup dumplings, chilled and hot appetizers, wok fried rice, dim sum dumplings, large cuts and plant based—which include vegan dishes like Yu Xiang eggplant, Sichuan cauliflower and ginger garlic Brussels sprouts.

And for those who prefer a fork and knife over chopsticks, there’s even a section with Americanized classics like General Tso’s alligator, crispy honey chicken and sweet and sour pork.

Average lunch prices hover around $19 per person and $39 for dinner. For those that would like to splurge, there are a few upscale items like caviar by the ounce, “Hawaiian Cowboy” ribeye steaks and an exclusive chef’s tasting menu.  And if you just can’t get enough of Blackbrick’s Xiao Long Bao soup dumplings, you can purchase them frozen on your way out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFYBP_0hg3Vbbs00
There's also a small dessert menu that boasts Asian fusion offerings like a nutella handpie with five-spice sugar, Blackbrick's twist on the popular Filipino dessert halo-halo, oat milk-based soft serve ice cream with a miso strawberry topping, and a pretzel and peanut butter-stuffed chocolate chip cookie.

The location itself—an incredibly prime spot near Raymond James Stadium and the ever-growing Midtown Tampa development—will seat 150 total patrons, 98 inside and 52 outside, Hales told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. Blackbrick will also have an outdoor patio with its own to-go menu for folks that are pregaming an event at the stadium.

The upcoming Chinese restaurant will open out of the former diner Pop N Sons, which closed in March 2020 in the beginning of the pandemic. It was owned and operated by the same family for upwards of 45 years before Hales purchased the nostalgia-filled space a little over two years ago.

Originally, Hales stated that he wanted to reopen the iconic roadside diner before the 2021 Super Bowl. In mid-2021, Hales then realized the stadium-adjacent space was better suited for his “ contemporary countryside” concept, Bird & Bone . At the end of last year, however, he announced that his “ Diners, Drive-ins and Dives”-famous Chinese eatery Blackbrick would replace Bird & Bone, which never got past early development.

[content-1] "Looking back on it, I purchased the diner at a questionable time, in the middle of COVID," Hales told CL. "The space was actually supposed to be a Blackbrick in the first place, but I ended up falling in love with the idea of continuing Pop N Sons because of its history."

After realizing that revamping Pop N Sons wasn't the right move, he pivoted towards Bird & Bone because that concept had recently-closed in Miami and offered American food that the diner's grieving customers could appreciate. But when he announced Bird & Bone, he received negative feedback from Pop N Sons patrons who were upset that he was going to change their beloved diner.

"I realized that the transition away from the diner to any new concept wasn't going to be smooth anyways, so I decided to just go with our original idea," Hales says.  "Tampa is already overran with steakhouses anyways, and yes there's Chinese restaurants here, but they're nothing like what we do."

Loaded with techniques and flavors that Hales learned firsthand in various Chinese regions like Hong Kong, Sichuan, Xiangang and Shanghai, Blackbrick will offer his Florida twist on Chinese classics.

In addition to South Florida’s flagship Blackbrick, Hales and his restaurant group Grateful Hospitality alo own and operate Miami’s Society BBQ. In late 2020, Hales told CL that he planned to bring his BBQ concept to Tampa, after relocating his family from Miami to his hometown. Tampa Bay's Society BBQ never came into fruition as focus soon shifted to Blackbrick, but Hales states that those plans are just on the back burner.

Although Blackbrick is his debut Tampa eatery, Hales has longevity on his mind hopes to open a second location either north of Tampa or across the bridge in Pinellas County.

"Tampa's food scene feels like what Miami's food scene felt like 20 years ago. There's this energy where people are doing new things. I feel like the customers here are very devoted to restaurants and honestly, Tampa just feels like home to me," he added.

After the modern Chinese restaurant soft opens next month, it will operate with limited hours of 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will only be bar and outdoor seating on the weekends for the time being, in addition to a dumpling and cocktail happy hour from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. every day.

Blackbrick is only a few weeks away from announcing its official soft opening date, so follow its Instagram and Facebook , both at @halesblackbrick, for the latest news on Tampa’s newest Chinese restaurant.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Labor BBQ Spots In Tampa

Closing out the summer in the best way by eating good food. Tampa has some gems of good BBQ spots you might want to check out. No need to cookout when you can link up with one of these hot spots. Plus this can be a new dinner spot for you and your family anytime of the year.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital has opened a new $17 million emergency facility at the southeast corner of Hillsborough Avenue and Interstate 275 that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hospital’s first freestanding emergency room, it provides the same level of emergency...
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)

The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
crowsneststpete.com

Barks and Brews: Two Shepherds Taproom

As a busy twenty-something-year-old, I barely have time for friends. With the hustle and bustle of life, it is almost impossible to find time to do just about anything. There is, however, one friend that I always have time for. He is 75 pounds of muscle and hair, and most...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

An Homage to St. Pete Icon Peter Belmont

On Aug. 18 my friend Peter Belmont received the highest honor the City of St. Petersburg bestows: the Key to the City. The ceremony was inspiring, but bittersweet. Peter, who appeared at the ceremony via Zoom, is suffering from an aggressive, inoperable cancer. Discovered by a doctor in Oregon while Peter was at his summer home in Hood River, Oregon, the cancer will prevent him from ever trying his new key on any of St. Petersburg’s doors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yu Xiang
Person
Richard Hales
topshelfmusicmag.com

Santana gets Tampa grooving, with Earth, Wind & Fire

On Saturday, Aug 27th, the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater was sold out with around 20,000 people excited to see some GRAMMY Award-winning legends. The afternoon Florida summer rain was right on schedule, pouring down right before the show, but stopping within the hour to only delay the show for a short time. It cleared up with a beautiful rainbow and a cool breeze as gates opened and everyone made their way in. It was finally time for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour and we were ready to go on a journey.
TAMPA, FL
usatales.com

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida and 6 Stunning Florida Beaches

Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida will leave you astounded with its stunning beauty and can be called one of the most attractive beaches near Florida. If you are looking for sun, sand, and surf to spend your holidays, pack your bags and visit Pink Sand Clearwater Beach Florida. Sandy beaches always bring the images of golden sand, and imagine visiting a beach where the sand can be pink, black, or white.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chinese Restaurants#Soft Serve#Vegan#Food Drink#Bon Appetit Magazine#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
995qyk.com

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever

How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
407
Followers
84
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy