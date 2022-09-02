Chef Richard Hales' modern Chinese restaurant Blackbrick opens in Tampa next month

On Saturday, Aug 27th, the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater was sold out with around 20,000 people excited to see some GRAMMY Award-winning legends. The afternoon Florida summer rain was right on schedule, pouring down right before the show, but stopping within the hour to only delay the show for a short time. It cleared up with a beautiful rainbow and a cool breeze as gates opened and everyone made their way in. It was finally time for the Miraculous Supernatural Tour and we were ready to go on a journey.

