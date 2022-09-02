ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Police search for ‘Vehicle of Interest’ after Pueblo homicide in August

By Sarah Ferguson
KXRM
 4 days ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is looking for a ‘vehicle of interest’ in relation to a homicide investigation that happened in August, on the East side of the city.

Police said a maroon or red SUV, which resembled a Ford Explorer, Ford Expedition, or Lincoln Navigator, was seen leaving the area just after the incident. PPD is unaware if or how the vehicle might be involved, but said that “any information regarding the vehicle or its owner could be beneficial to the investigation.”

According to PPD, the homicide happened on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near the intersection of East 7th Street and North Iola Avenue. The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Whitney Nicole Chavez. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene, with apparent gunshot wounds.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact PPD dispatch at (719) 553-2502, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.

Comments / 6

Susan Campbell
3d ago

miss karma is coming ur way .take a life ......and god will take urs or someone u love ....

Reply
4
 

