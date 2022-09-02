ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS
The Independent

Foodbanks, respect and societal cost: Why football should not have been cancelled this weekend

When the Premier League met at 11am on Friday morning, one consideration was paramount, and was why the decision took just 20 minutes.That was that the late Queen Elizabeth II was a patron of the Football Association with Prince William II, as well as the monarch for over 70 years, so the only possible conclusion was to postpone. It was purely, to quote a few sources, about “respect”.That was despite other sports playing on, and the fact that there were a lot of serious elements to respectfully consider.With the Premier League’s announcement coming just over 24 hours until the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State

Comments / 0

Community Policy