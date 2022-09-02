ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

Comments / 0

Related
momcollective.com

Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham

One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemison, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool

Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
WARRIOR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Automobile#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#O Reilly S Auto Parts
WAFF

Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today.  Shotts said […]
momcollective.com

The Best Waterfalls and Swimming Holes Near Birmingham

Fall is almost here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than visiting some of the best waterfalls and swimming holes near Birmingham. As a family of four, we are always chasing after an outdoor adventure, or should I say chasing waterfalls for the sake of this post? While we have traveled all over the country visiting multiple national parks, forests, and cascades along the way, we still consider Alabama the best kept secret for majestic waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. Whether you’re looking to beat the lingering southern heat with a dip in nature’s pools or you’re just craving a spectacular view, this guide offers several options for all you waterfall lovers out there.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 42

2 dead in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

State of labor in Alabama at the forefront

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board

No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Montgomery school devastated by flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy