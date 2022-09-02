Read full article on original website
Bham Now
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
Wes Freed, artist behind many of Drive-By Truckers’ albums, dies
Freed, who was based in Richmond, Virginia, designed 10 of the Truckers albums, starting with "Southern Rock Opera" in 2001 to the band's latest album, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," which was released earlier this summer.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
violetskyadventures.com
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
WAFF
Person killed at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed early Labor Day morning at a Birmingham nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m., according to Birmingham Police. We will update this developing story as we get more...
Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today. Shotts said […]
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
momcollective.com
The Best Waterfalls and Swimming Holes Near Birmingham
Fall is almost here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than visiting some of the best waterfalls and swimming holes near Birmingham. As a family of four, we are always chasing after an outdoor adventure, or should I say chasing waterfalls for the sake of this post? While we have traveled all over the country visiting multiple national parks, forests, and cascades along the way, we still consider Alabama the best kept secret for majestic waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. Whether you’re looking to beat the lingering southern heat with a dip in nature’s pools or you’re just craving a spectacular view, this guide offers several options for all you waterfall lovers out there.
2 dead in Elmore County crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning six miles south of Tallassee left two Montgomery men dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Waymond McWilliams, 19, was injured when his Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with the Kia Optima of Quentin Rhodes, 31. The crash occurred on Alabama 229 near the 2 […]
wvtm13.com
State of labor in Alabama at the forefront
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Department of Labor is seeing record high numbers of employment but those that are unemployed still remain the lowest it’s ever been in the state of Alabama. There are about 2.2 million people that are employed right now in the whole state of Alabama....
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
WSFA
Montgomery school devastated by flooding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom. “When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison. Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s...
wbrc.com
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
The Tragedy of North Birmingham
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
