Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Fort Knox Eagles

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox Eagles football has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. After winning four games all of 2021, the Eagles have started the season with a 2-1 record. "To put all of that together in one month's time and to have a...
FORT KNOX, KY
WLKY.com

Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend

PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 vehicles, including JCPS bus carrying students, collide on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was backed up to the Kennedy Bridge after a crash on I-65 south near St. Catherine in Louisville. Watch the morning report in the player above. TRIMARC reports four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles was a school bus, and there were four students on board, JCPS confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Heine Brothers Coffee baristas win union election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers' Coffee baristas won their union election on Thursday night. Watch our previous coverage in the player up top. The union sent out a news release that they won the election with a significant majority vote. This means that workers will now be negotiating fair contracts for all Heine Brothers' workers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
SELLERSBURG, IN
WLKY.com

Tennessee man arrested in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store

PROSPECT, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Prospect. They arrested 25-year-old Issac Beck of Smithville, Tennessee on Wednesday. It was last Friday around 9:30 a.m. when OCPD got reports of someone robbing Prospect Liquors masked and with...
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Traffic: Ramp closed overnight Watterson East to 71 North

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Road work will prompt a significant closure in eastern Jefferson County overnight. The off-ramp from the Watterson east (Exit 23A) to I-71 North will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and again from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. This is a complete closure.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

