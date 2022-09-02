Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Fort Knox Eagles
FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox Eagles football has been named the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. After winning four games all of 2021, the Eagles have started the season with a 2-1 record. "To put all of that together in one month's time and to have a...
Kentuckianaopoly! Silver Creek High School students create board game based on their hometown
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Silver Creek High Sch00l students are learning about all aspects of entrepreneurship through a project that requires them to create a board game. Students created a concept, marketed the product, and will now sell the product to the community. The final product is Kentuckianaopoly, a board...
Louisville football focusing on better energy before Friday's game at UCF
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville appeared uninspired, at times, in the 31-7 loss to Syracuse this past weekend. That's why head coach Scott Satterfield is harping on better energy heading into Friday's game at Central Florida. "We have to match the energy, intensity and the physicality of the football game,"...
Kentucky's 2 largest school districts donate furniture to flooded schools in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's two largest school districts and a Louisville area trucking company are teaming up to help students in eastern Kentucky. Many schools in the area are still not open after being destroyed by the deadly flooding in July. "Bookcases, we have cafeteria tables, little kids desks,...
Registration now open for 50th KDF miniMarathon, Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe it's already time to start thinking about next year's miniMarathon?. It was announced Thursday that registration is now open for the Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon for 2023. Watch our coverage of last year's races in the player below:. And next year is...
Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
4 vehicles, including JCPS bus carrying students, collide on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was backed up to the Kennedy Bridge after a crash on I-65 south near St. Catherine in Louisville. Watch the morning report in the player above. TRIMARC reports four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles was a school bus, and there were four students on board, JCPS confirmed.
Lifeline Christian Mission to host meal packaging event to go to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Not many people carry around loose change anymore, but it only takes 3 dimes to feed a meal to someone who's hungry through Lifeline Christian Mission. Typically, the non-profit focuses on packaging shelf-stable food to feed the hungry around the world. However, they plan to temporarily shift their focus to help feed fellow Kentuckians who need it.
Body found in Ohio River during Louisville's Hike, Bike & Paddle event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The body of a man was found in the Ohio River during the mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle event on Monday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that "a body appearing to be a middle-aged man was located on the Ohio River by a kayaker." LMPD said...
Heine Brothers Coffee baristas win union election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers' Coffee baristas won their union election on Thursday night. Watch our previous coverage in the player up top. The union sent out a news release that they won the election with a significant majority vote. This means that workers will now be negotiating fair contracts for all Heine Brothers' workers.
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
Tennessee man arrested in armed robbery of Prospect liquor store
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Oldham County Police Department has arrested a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Prospect. They arrested 25-year-old Issac Beck of Smithville, Tennessee on Wednesday. It was last Friday around 9:30 a.m. when OCPD got reports of someone robbing Prospect Liquors masked and with...
Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southern Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday, and an area in southern Indiana got hit particularly hard. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana, Brushy Fork Creek Road northeast of Madison was impacted by a devastating flash flood.
Improving health outcomes for Black women, infants is priority for Louisville councilwoman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The maternal health crisis in America is an issue significantly affecting women and infants of color, with Black women three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause in comparison to other races. Louisville advocates say addressing one of the nation’s most troubling health disparities...
Traffic: Ramp closed overnight Watterson East to 71 North
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Road work will prompt a significant closure in eastern Jefferson County overnight. The off-ramp from the Watterson east (Exit 23A) to I-71 North will be closed from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and again from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. This is a complete closure.
Kaboom! National organizations work with Russell neighborhood to build new playground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kids learn many life lessons during their time on a playground, including how to share, how to fall down and get back up, and most importantly how to get along with others. So, the Louisville Central Community Center teamed up with Kaboom!, Carmax and Play Pros...
