Pentagon aims to speed arms sales to allies to better compete with China- WSJ

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Pentagon has launched a comprehensive push to accelerate sales of U.S. arms to foreign allies, to better compete with China and replenish arsenals of friendly nations that have given military gear to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Pentagon last month created a task force to examine longstanding inefficiencies in U.S. sales of billions of dollars of weaponry to foreign countries, according to the newspaper.

The "tiger team" will look at ways for the Defense Department to streamline parts of the program, the WSJ said, citing a senior defense official.

The aim of the task force is to make coveted American drones, guns, helicopters, tanks and other weaponry available to partners and allies faster, according to WSJ.

The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

