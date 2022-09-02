Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
3 Free Things to do in LABecca CLos Angeles, CA
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
hypebeast.com
Take an Inside Look at Mr. T Los Angeles
Transporting the energy and elegance of Marais to California, beloved Paris restaurant, Mr. T, recently opened a location in Los Angeles. Helmed by Head Chef Tsuyoshi Miyazaki and conceptualized by restaurateur Guillaume Guedj of Gyoza Bar, Ramen Bar and the two Michelin-starred Passage 53, Mr. T, opened in 2017, has become known for its amalgamation of global late-night street food with classic French technique.
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns Supreme
Home is where the heart is, but when it comes to comfort food, people in Los Angeles don't need to go too far. Where to find classic American comfort food in Los AngelesCredit: Adobe.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [9-4-2022]
First, yes, the ridiculous heatwave continues. If you need immediate relief, check out this list of resources (including a map of cooling centers) created by L.A. County. And if you’re still interested in getting out of the house today…. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September...
Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home
Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...
larchmontbuzz.com
Historic Home Profile: 419 South Lorraine Blvd
This Classical Revival estate was originally designed for Mrs. Jeanette Donovan by architect Parker O. Wright in 1913. According to Windsor Square Blogspot, the house at 419 Lorraine Boulevard was one of the first houses of any kind to be built in the Windsor Square subdivision. The Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society lists Theodore Eisen as the architect. Images of the earliest building permits are not available on the city’s website so it unclear why Eisen is cited. Other information found online seems to give credit to Wright including the image below and the story we found from the Los Angeles Times historical archive.
foxla.com
In Depth: Old Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." We start at Glendale’s Rockhaven Women’s Sanitarium. It is the oldest Sanitarium in L.A. County. Mimi and Hal discuss the history of the sanitarium, which was started in the 1920s to treat women’s mental health issues with dignity in a holistic manner.
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
4 million LA County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days -- starting Tuesday -- while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
momsla.com
The Best Off Leash Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles
Many families count dogs as an extra member of the family. And just like our kids, dogs need the chance to run and play and socialize with others. Luckily, there is no shortage of dog parks in our city. Here is our list of the Best Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles. Them them Off Leash and have fun!
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-2-2022]
Presumably you’re reading this because you’ve yet to decide whether to brave today’s heatwave or retreat to the sanctuary of your (hopefully) air conditioned apartment/home. Maybe this rundown will make the difference. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September 2) in Los Angeles, followed...
welikela.com
7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]
Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
Over 4M L.A. County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting tomorrow
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days – starting Tuesday – while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: August 15 – August 21
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
