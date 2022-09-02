University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018

Read full article on original website
Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue
Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
$1.2 million dollar grant aims to help rural Wyomingites access post-secondary education
The University of Wyoming has been awarded a $1.2 million grant to increase access to post-secondary education in rural areas of the state. Post-secondary education can include degrees, including Associate’s, Bachelor’s, and advanced degrees, as well as certificates and certifications. The program will focus on hiring and training...
Smoke is on the horizon, and it’s likely to become more visible on Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — If you think you’re seeing a haze of smoke around the horizon, it’s because you are. Smoke from western wildfires has been drifting over the western U.S. since Friday, and with the region’s clear skies, it has become easy to see, especially at the horizon.
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”
The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
Rams Begin Season with Strong Showing at Wyoming Invite
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Colorado State cross country teams started the 2022 season on Saturday morning racing at the Wyoming Invite and nearly swept both races. The women's team took the top spot, while the men crossed in second – finishing just 2.3 seconds and one point behind the leader.
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeks Colorado man suspected of killing a man Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a man who Laramie County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe shot and killed a 37-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 4. The suspect is identified as Rodrigo Vigner Turcios-Romero, aka Yigner Rodrigo Turcios-Romero, from Greeley, Colorado. Investigators believe...
History behind UW’s logo
The University of Wyoming is known for its distinctive symbol, a rider and bucking horse. In the logo is a world famous bucking bronc from Wyoming named, Steamboat. Steamboat was born on ranchland between Laramie and Bosler. From the time the horse was born, he had a wild and stubborn side that later inspired the school’s spirit.
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
City’s downtown splash pad will be open throughout weekend to combat high temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s downtown splash pad, located near the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, will be open for a short while longer before closing for the season. The city said in a press release Tuesday morning that the move has been made in anticipation of hot temperatures that are expected to bake Wyoming’s capital city throughout the week. Per current forecasts from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, temps will range from the mid- to high 90s from Tuesday to Thursday.
Obituaries: Ruskanen, Christ, Lee
Matthew Dean Ruskanen: December 1, 1965 – August 29, 2022. Matthew Dean Ruskanen, 56, of Cheyenne, died on August 29, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on December 1, 1965 in Cheyenne. Matt was a journeyman electrician, who loved going to the mountains and fishing. He also loved spending...
60-year Cheyenne temp record falls; more heat to come this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s been sunny and hot this Labor Day holiday weekend, and that trend will continue as high pressure continues to dominate the Rocky Mountain region. Sunday was a record-breaking day for Cheyenne as the high of 94 beat the previous record of 93 degrees set in 1960, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Laramie tied its record high of 89 degrees, also set in 1960.
Hot, Hot, Hot This Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Summer is not going away quietly. There are some near record breaking high temperatures forecasted to conclude the Labor Day holiday weekend. Sunday will be the hottest. One reason is due to the lack of cloud coverage over Wyoming the next several days. High pressure will build in the desert southwest lacking moisture that has typically funneled its way to Wyoming over the past several weeks. That will be the lacking ingredient over most of this week to produce unseasonably high temperatures in the last month of summer.
Wyoming QB lands MW Offensive Player of the Week honors
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Cowboy junior quarterback Andrew Peasley was selectes as the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in leading Wyoming to a 40-37 double-overtime home win over Tulsa last Saturday. With the Cowboys trailing by 10 points, 24-34, with 14:54...
Plague confirmed in a cat
Greg Johnson with the Laramie Boomerang and Jonathan make with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Via the Wyoming News Exchange. LARAMIE and CHEYENNE — Confirmation via lab testing that an Albany County cat has died of plague has state health officials cautioning pet owners statewide, including in the Cheyenne area.
1 teen dies, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Cheyenne
One teenager died and three other juveniles were seriously injured following a crash in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Sunday evening.
Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors
CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
