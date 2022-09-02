ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
Cutting through the noise: Prince William County to review code

Prince William County is reviewing its noise ordinance after recent outcry about the sound generated by data centers. Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, has directed county staff to review the ordinance. Wheeler said her directive, formally made in July, was spurred by residents’ concern about noise...
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week

Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it received the call about the fire in the 600 block of Barrett Rd. around 1:45 a.m. Crews were able to […]
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
DC universities push mask and vaccine mandates on students

Students at colleges in Washington, D.C., are facing significant COVID-19-related restrictions compared to their counterparts in Virginia and Maryland, even as the coronavirus continues to recede from the public consciousness. The most relaxed campus in the nation's capital for COVID-19-related mandates is the Catholic University of America, where masks and...
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
‘Bowtie intersection’ planned for busy Manassas corridor

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County transportation planners are moving forward with their plan for a new “bowtie intersection” at Clover Hill Road and Prince William Parkway, entering into a $1.9 million agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to cover design.
