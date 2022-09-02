Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County School Board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Two candidates for the Fairfax County School Board have dropped out of the race after they were captured on video laughing at a student with autism who sang the national anthem at a board meeting. The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. school board member Karl Frisch to run for open Va. House seat
Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch said Tuesday he plans to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the general assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, Frisch said. Keam has represented the 35th District, which...
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
mocoshow.com
‘County Schools’ Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Presentation Starting Monday, Sept. 5
Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
Virginia Supreme Court: Investigation of Loudoun County Schools over bathroom assaults can proceed
A special grand jury investigation into the handling of two sexual assault cases by Loudoun County school officials can proceed, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday.
WTOP
Cutting through the noise: Prince William County to review code
Prince William County is reviewing its noise ordinance after recent outcry about the sound generated by data centers. Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, has directed county staff to review the ordinance. Wheeler said her directive, formally made in July, was spurred by residents’ concern about noise...
WJLA
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
WTOP
Frederick Co. school board considers changes to its religious expression policy
The board of education in Frederick County, Maryland, is considering minor changes to its policy on religious expression, after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on religious expression at public schools. The Frederick County Board of Education held a policy committee meeting in late August to discuss the policy changes....
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. to enforce teen curfew to combat crime: ‘These kids don’t just need a hug’
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks says police in the Maryland county will begin stepping up enforcement of an already on-the-books curfew to keep teens off the streets at night, amid a rise in carjackings and other violent crime. The announcement Monday of a get-tough approach on crime came...
State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts
In a petition filed Friday, the board is seeking a judicial order to permit local election boards to begin processing mail ballots on Oct. 1. The post State Board of Elections files petition asking courts to speed up November mail ballot counts appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
Governor Glenn Youngkin signs executive directive addressing teacher shortage
On Thursday, Governor Youngkin met with educators at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County to announce his new initiatives.
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it received the call about the fire in the 600 block of Barrett Rd. around 1:45 a.m. Crews were able to […]
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
Washington Examiner
DC universities push mask and vaccine mandates on students
Students at colleges in Washington, D.C., are facing significant COVID-19-related restrictions compared to their counterparts in Virginia and Maryland, even as the coronavirus continues to recede from the public consciousness. The most relaxed campus in the nation's capital for COVID-19-related mandates is the Catholic University of America, where masks and...
Maryland county enforcing curfew in response to gun violence after ‘deadliest month’ in county’s history
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At a news conference Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that curfew enforcement would be used to address a spike in gun violence, noting that August was the “deadliest month” in Prince George’s County’s history. “Something is not working,” Alsobrooks stated, saying that police are arresting and […]
WTOP
‘Bowtie intersection’ planned for busy Manassas corridor
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County transportation planners are moving forward with their plan for a new “bowtie intersection” at Clover Hill Road and Prince William Parkway, entering into a $1.9 million agreement with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to cover design.
