ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/2/22–9/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Colorado Man Charged With Multiple Domestic Violence Crimes

A Colorado man already on probation for domestic violence allegedly assaulted, used a deadly weapon -- gasoline -- and strangled a woman in late August in Natrona County, an assistant district attorney said Friday. Michael Brundage, 43, heard those and other charges read at his initial appearance by Natrona County...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
newslj.com

Trooper’s case gets special prosecutors

CHEYENNE — Prosecutors from the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will handle a criminal case against a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office have been appointed in the case, Erramouspe confirmed Friday. He declined to answer questions about why...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Darrell Mike Dotson: Aggravated robbery,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natrona County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
County
Laramie County, WY
Natrona County, WY
Society
City
Cheyenne, WY
County
Natrona County, WY
Laramie County, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Society
Laramie County, WY
Society
K2 Radio

Casper woman faces charges for grand theft and 3 other charges

A judge ordered a Casper woman for four charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Judge Michael Patchen said Autumn Parker, 31, is charged with four felonies:. Grand Theft, which is punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Conspiracy to Commit Burglary,...
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Elk Captured in Cheyenne

Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

38-Year-Old Corey Garriott Identified as Deceased Casper Shooter

In the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, Casper Police were patrolling the area of McKenzie Lake Park when they came across a vehicle parked near the shore. According to a release from the Casper Police Department, Officers made contact with an adult male, who fled from the officers on foot.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Gomez
Person
Joel West
Person
Tarah
K2 Radio

There’s a new OB/GYN in Casper and her name is Brittany Myers

Doctor Brittany Myers, 30, is the newest member of the Women's Health Associates team. She has openings and space for immediate consults and is fresh from training; she's up on the latest techniques and protocols. Originally from Cody, Wyoming, Myers moved back to the Cowboy State after completing her OB/GYN...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Cheryl#Cap City News
capcity.news

Take part in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police and Fire Departments are asking the public to participate in the annual Guns & Hoses Blood Drive this week. Come to the Public Safety Center at 415 W. 18th St. this week to donate blood toward either Cheyenne PD or Cheyenne Fire and help those in need.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
county17.com

Casper police seek person of interest in Friday shooting

CASPER, Wyo — The Casper Police Department has identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as a person who may have critical information regarding the investigation of a shooting in north Casper early Friday morning. “The Casper Police Department is seeking to interview Mr. Marion regarding this incident,” a release Friday afternoon....
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Why is Casper so smoky?

A wide-spread haze has settled over Casper; the smoke is coming from regional wildfires across the western United States. The current air quality is 43, which is "satisfactory and poses little or no health risk," according to BreezOmeter. As peak fire season for the western U.S. picks up, we will...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy