ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina

By Stephanie Hudson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvDCq_0hg3QSRA00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what’s referred to as the “Bible Belt,” but did you know that we are also in what’s considered the “Stone Belt”?

That’s an area of the country where kidney stones are more common. On top of that, summer is considered “Stone Season” where doctors see the most cases.

Dehydration contributes to kidney stones, and we have been sweating a lot in the south this summer.
Other contributors are southern favorites including sweet tea, peanuts and colas which contain oxalates, a type of mineral found in kidney stones.

All of these risk factors are things former flight attendant and Chesapeake resident Rebecca Dawson wishes she would have known years ago.

Dawson dove into retirement in August 2020. She served and snacked on peanuts and Coke for more than 30 years. She admits she never drank enough water.

“Because you can’t sit there and go, ‘oh yeah, I need to drink this whole bottle and then ‘Hey — you gotta get out of my way, I’ve got to go!'” she said.

This spring the diet caught up with her in the form of kidney stones.

“Her stones were quite large and eventually made her sick,” Dr. Ilya Sobol, with Urology of Virginia , Dawson’s surgeon. Sobol told 10 On Your Side smaller stones, even less than 2 millimeters, often cause bigger pain.

“If that falls into the tube and blocks the flow of urine coming out of the kidney pain, you’re going to feel immense pain,” he said.

Sobol used laser technology to break up Dawson’s stones and removed the smaller pieces.

Urologists, including Sobol, helped design the new surgery suite at Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth where he performed the procedure. He showed us how every screen, tool and table are positioned in just the right spot for the team to move efficiently.

“There’s a shorter anesthesia time, there’s a higher stone-free rate, there’s a lower complication rate with less bleeding and issues and patients are happy with less pain,” Dr. Sobold said,

Of course, the goal is for people to avoid the surgical room. The doctor’s advice for avoiding kidney stones is to keep yourself hydrated, choose clear sodas over dark ones and tell your doctor if there’s a family history of kidney stones.

Dawson, who had a complicated case, has had three surgeries since March and is recovering well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 15

Related
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Mineral, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Stones#Kidneys#Peanuts#Diseases#General Health#Virginia North Carolina#The Bible Belt#Coke
obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Virginia man pronounced dead after being pulled from ocean in Duck

The Town of Duck has reported the death of a Virginia man along the town’s beach. According to a Duck press release issued early Saturday afternoon, at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, “the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived.
DUCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wsvaonline.com

Virginia launches Sober driving campaign

Last week marked the launch of Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Richmond, Governor Glenn Youngkin says if you are...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

New COVID boosters available locally this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new COVID booster shots are available to the public starting this week. “These are rolling out today. We will get access increasingly over the course of the month,” The Virginia Department of Health’s Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services, Dr. Parham Jaberi, said.
VIRGINIA STATE
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy