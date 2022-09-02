Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
hypebeast.com
Take an Inside Look at Mr. T Los Angeles
Transporting the energy and elegance of Marais to California, beloved Paris restaurant, Mr. T, recently opened a location in Los Angeles. Helmed by Head Chef Tsuyoshi Miyazaki and conceptualized by restaurateur Guillaume Guedj of Gyoza Bar, Ramen Bar and the two Michelin-starred Passage 53, Mr. T, opened in 2017, has become known for its amalgamation of global late-night street food with classic French technique.
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home
Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Tree Lands on Vehicle Parked in Westwood
Westwood, Los Angeles, CA: A tree snapped and landed on top of a parked vehicle around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on the 10400 block of Charing Cross Road in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. No injuries were reported. Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN. © 2022 Key News...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [9-4-2022]
First, yes, the ridiculous heatwave continues. If you need immediate relief, check out this list of resources (including a map of cooling centers) created by L.A. County. And if you’re still interested in getting out of the house today…. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September...
NBC Los Angeles
4 Million in LA County Asked to Suspend Outdoor Watering, Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being asked to suspend outdoor watering for more than two weeks. The shutdown, required to repair a leak in a water pipeline, will impact residents in a large swath of southern Los Angeles County, parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys and Malibu.
momsla.com
The Best Off Leash Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles
Many families count dogs as an extra member of the family. And just like our kids, dogs need the chance to run and play and socialize with others. Luckily, there is no shortage of dog parks in our city. Here is our list of the Best Dog Parks in and Around Los Angeles. Them them Off Leash and have fun!
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
larchmontbuzz.com
Historic Home Profile: 419 South Lorraine Blvd
This Classical Revival estate was originally designed for Mrs. Jeanette Donovan by architect Parker O. Wright in 1913. According to Windsor Square Blogspot, the house at 419 Lorraine Boulevard was one of the first houses of any kind to be built in the Windsor Square subdivision. The Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society lists Theodore Eisen as the architect. Images of the earliest building permits are not available on the city’s website so it unclear why Eisen is cited. Other information found online seems to give credit to Wright including the image below and the story we found from the Los Angeles Times historical archive.
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Extends Excessive Heat Warning
– Santa Clarita Valley: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Antelope Valley: remains in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Downtown L.A./L.A. Basin: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – Los Angeles County Mountains: now in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 7. – San Fernando Valley: now in...
Sun Valley Summer Downpour
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2. Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Bakersfield Channel
California experiences longest heat wave of the year
(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Battle Flames at Boyle Heights Commercial Buildings
Over 180 firefighters battled a fire that damaged several Boyle Heights commercial buildings Monday on a sweltering day of extreme heat in Southern California. The fire was reported in the 2400 block of East 11th Street in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Flames burned through the roof of at least one single-story building in an industrial area and generated a tower of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles around.
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
