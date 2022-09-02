ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

WSLS

Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning. Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:. Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977. Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523. James...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Casa Latina

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, CASA Latina in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation. As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:. If...
ROANOKE, VA
Radford, VA
WSLS

Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday. The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Summer is coming to a close, but there’s...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley nears

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year Monday. Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday. Families can enjoy features such as slides,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA

