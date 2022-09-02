Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech Fan Day was a memorable occasion for Hokie loversCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
This Virginia Hotel Helped to Raise $61,000 for an Employee Relief Fund During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Meadows Of Dan, VA
WSLS
Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning. Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:. Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977. Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523. James...
WSLS
Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Casa Latina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, CASA Latina in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation. As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:. If...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Hodge Podge Cookies putting dough toward childhood cancer awareness in September
RADFORD, Va. – Home-grown couple, Craig and Kari Hodge, were thinking of other ways to make money during the pandemic. They didn’t have to go far, though. Kari recalls, “Craig told me for many years that I needed to start selling these amazing sugar cookies.”. She caved,...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare offering courses to raise awareness for suicide prevention
ROANOKE, Va. – Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 24-year-olds. It’s estimated that more than 45,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020. This is why groups like the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare spend all month long raising awareness.
WSLS
Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
WDBJ7.com
Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
WSLS
Virginia Tech Students react to football loss at Old Dominion University
BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s tough being a Hokie fan following a tough loss, especially when it’s to another Virginia team. It was Hokies vs. the Monarchs under the Friday night lights – a back-and-forth battle that lasted throughout the whole game. In the final minute of...
WSLS
Not as many storms, more warmth expected Tuesday, Wednesday afternoons
ROANOKE, Va. – The radar was having to work hard on Labor Day, as was Your Local Weather Authority. Showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening won’t be quite as widespread as what we saw both Sunday and Labor Day. That said, some energy above us could generate...
WDBJ7.com
Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
WSLS
Tough paw prints to fill: Former Falling Branch Elementary therapy dog sets the ‘bark’ for a new one
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School will be treated with the newest four-legged companion this Friday. Summer the golden retriever is ready to continue the hard work that another golden retriever, Lyle, did for so many years. Nina Templeton, whom students call ‘Lyle’s mom’, knew...
WSLS
In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday. The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Summer is coming to a close, but there’s...
WSLS
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion
ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
WDBJ7.com
Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley nears
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year Monday. Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday. Families can enjoy features such as slides,...
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WSET
Labor Day fun at Smith Mountain Lake and how to stay safe this weekend
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The unofficial end of summer isn't stopping people from taking to the water to finish of the season in style for Labor Day weekend. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to celebrate their weekend at Smith Mountain Lake. The Conservation Police are...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
