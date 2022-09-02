ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

2urbangirls.com

Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market

INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
INGLEWOOD, CA
westsidetoday.com

Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale

Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood. While it might not have as famous a name as some neighborhood’s in the Westside’s most wealthy neighborhoods, Trousdale Estates is one of the most sought-after addresses among those in the know. Gorgeous views with a stunning estate make this for one of the most beautiful homes on the market today.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
westsidetoday.com

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August. Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA complex is nearly complete. The former Trident Center Office Complex in Sawtell has been redeveloped and renovated by McCarthy Cook and Northwood Investors as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.. Originally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

‘I’ve Got Nothing to Lose But I’ve Got Everything to Gain.’

Since December of last year, over 6,000 workers in 230 Starbucks stores have organized themselves into a union. The Starbucks unionizing drive is a bright spot for a labor movement that has been in a steep decline since the 1950s, battered by anti-labor corporations, crippling labor laws and lack of organizing zeal by labor unions themselves. California is a center of the new effort, with 16 stores throughout the state voting for union representation.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gas prices on their way back up!

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County outdoor watering ban in place

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!

A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Video: Flames shoot through downtown L.A. building’s roof

A commercial building in downtown Los Angeles burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control Friday afternoon. The fire, which was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East 17th Street, was contained by 5:48 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 2,254-square-foot […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Old Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." We start at Glendale’s Rockhaven Women’s Sanitarium. It is the oldest Sanitarium in L.A. County. Mimi and Hal discuss the history of the sanitarium, which was started in the 1920s to treat women’s mental health issues with dignity in a holistic manner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Hermosa Police Chief, BCHD CEO in deep water, behind bars

Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly were in deep water, repeatedly, on Saturday, after volunteering for the Fiesta Hermosa Dunk Tank. They were joined by School Superintendent Jason Johnson, Mayor Mike Detoy, and council candidate Kieran Harrington. Sunday’s Dunk Tank volunteers are Solange Corner, of Cultured Slice at noon, Hermosa School teacher Danika Brown at 1 p.m., Chamber President Jessica Accamando at 2 p.m., Parks and Rec Commissioner Jani “I’m afraid of water” Lange at 3 p.m. and Curious’ Andrew Gawdun at 4 p.m. The Dunk Tank is located in the Hermosa Beach Community Center parking lot, next to the Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides. Hermosa Fiesta continues through Monday.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

