Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Newly remodeled Inglewood home hits the market
INGLEWOOD – Is the housing market cooling off? Although a handful of Inglewood homes have languished on the market for over 60 days, this home was listed a few days ago and might not last long. This is home is situated on the Inglewood/Los Angeles border and a highly...
westsidetoday.com
Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale
Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood. While it might not have as famous a name as some neighborhood’s in the Westside’s most wealthy neighborhoods, Trousdale Estates is one of the most sought-after addresses among those in the know. Gorgeous views with a stunning estate make this for one of the most beautiful homes on the market today.
westsidetoday.com
Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction
The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August. Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA complex is nearly complete. The former Trident Center Office Complex in Sawtell has been redeveloped and renovated by McCarthy Cook and Northwood Investors as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.. Originally...
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
pasadenanow.com
4 Million LA County Residents Urged to Suspend Outdoor Watering Starting Tuesday
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through Sept. 20, and will...
capitalandmain.com
‘I’ve Got Nothing to Lose But I’ve Got Everything to Gain.’
Since December of last year, over 6,000 workers in 230 Starbucks stores have organized themselves into a union. The Starbucks unionizing drive is a bright spot for a labor movement that has been in a steep decline since the 1950s, battered by anti-labor corporations, crippling labor laws and lack of organizing zeal by labor unions themselves. California is a center of the new effort, with 16 stores throughout the state voting for union representation.
Over 4M L.A. County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting tomorrow
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days – starting Tuesday – while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners
“Those showing up for food come and never leave," said the man behind a petition calling for the relocation of Christian Outreach in Action, which some say has led to an increase in crime, violence, yelling, loitering and other problems. The post Downtown homeless outreach sparks complaints from residents and business owners appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting
The shooting reportedly occurred at midnight in the 5200 Block of East Ocean Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia. The post Man wounded in Belmont Shore shooting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Gas prices on their way back up!
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.8 cents for the second consecutive day Sunday, rising to $5.282 after an 80-day streak in which it decreased 78 times and remained unchanged the other two days. The average price...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said.
myburbank.com
What’s Brewing in Burbank at West Coast Customs!
A big thank you to everyone who joined us for The Chamber’s What’s Brewing in Burbank Event!. A special thank you to West Coast Customs, Home Again L.A. & Tequila Diamante Be sure to join us for our next What Brewing in Burbank Event!. What’s Brewing in Burbank...
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
Video: Flames shoot through downtown L.A. building’s roof
A commercial building in downtown Los Angeles burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control Friday afternoon. The fire, which was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East 17th Street, was contained by 5:48 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 2,254-square-foot […]
foxla.com
In Depth: Old Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal is joined by Author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." We start at Glendale’s Rockhaven Women’s Sanitarium. It is the oldest Sanitarium in L.A. County. Mimi and Hal discuss the history of the sanitarium, which was started in the 1920s to treat women’s mental health issues with dignity in a holistic manner.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States
Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?. Rental prices in the United States have continued to rise, but in Los Angeles, a curious drop in rental rates has given hope that the housing rental market may be slowing down. Data from Realtor.com shows that in...
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
easyreadernews.com
Hermosa Police Chief, BCHD CEO in deep water, behind bars
Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron, and Beach Cities Health District CEO Tom Bakaly were in deep water, repeatedly, on Saturday, after volunteering for the Fiesta Hermosa Dunk Tank. They were joined by School Superintendent Jason Johnson, Mayor Mike Detoy, and council candidate Kieran Harrington. Sunday’s Dunk Tank volunteers are Solange Corner, of Cultured Slice at noon, Hermosa School teacher Danika Brown at 1 p.m., Chamber President Jessica Accamando at 2 p.m., Parks and Rec Commissioner Jani “I’m afraid of water” Lange at 3 p.m. and Curious’ Andrew Gawdun at 4 p.m. The Dunk Tank is located in the Hermosa Beach Community Center parking lot, next to the Ferris Wheel and other carnival rides. Hermosa Fiesta continues through Monday.
Comments / 2